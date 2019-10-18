Gov. Tony Evers has rescheduled the special election for Wisconsin's northern 7th Congressional District to take place on May 12, with the special primary set to coincide with the Feb. 18 spring primary.
He also called on the Legislature to pass legislation to address the confusion that has resulted from a disparity between state and federal law as to when special elections can be held, and to reimburse local municipalities for special election costs.
In a Friday statement, Evers said the new dates were chosen based on federal law, portions of state law not preempted by federal law and on consultations with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Wisconsin Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Justice.
Evers had originally scheduled a special election for Jan. 27, putting the primary on Dec. 30. But he later canceled that date after it was determined it would violate a federal law that requires at least 45 days between a primary and general election to accommodate overseas absentee ballots. That conflicts with state law, which requires just 28 days between a primary and election.
"The people of Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District deserve to have a voice in Congress," Evers said in a Friday statement. "The revised timeline for the special election will ensure that voters will have the full protections afforded to them under federal law, reduce the administrative burden and cost for county and municipal clerks, and ensure that all candidates are treated fairly by keeping the nomination paper deadline the same as what was set in Executive Order #46."
State law does allow a special election to be held concurrently with the April 7 spring election, but Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney said the 49-day gap between the primary and special election would make it extremely difficult to certify results and print ballots in time to meet the federal 45-day law.
Magney also said it's difficult to estimate the cost of a special primary.
In addition, Evers also called on state lawmakers to fix the state's special election law to align with federal law.
"But we must also fix Wisconsin law so this impossible situation doesn’t arise in the future," Evers said.
The Democratic governor also requested Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, push through a bipartisan effort to reimburse municipalities for certain costs associated with special elections. The Senate passed the bill on Oct. 8.
"We know that any time an elected official leaves before their term is over, it puts a strain on the system," Evers said. "This legislation will ensure that local governments are not solely responsible for the financial burden associated with administering special elections."
Five candidates have announced for the 7th Congressional District special election so far, including Republicans Jason Church, Michael Opela Sr. and Sen. Tom Tiffany and Democratic candidates Tricia Zunker and Lawrence Dale.
Candidates are running to fill the seat left vacant by U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, who resigned after eight years on Sept. 23, citing complications with the baby his wife was due to deliver.
The winner of the special election will serve through the end of 2020 and will have to run again in the November 2020 election in order to serve a full two-year term.
Wisconsin’s 7th District covers all or parts of 20 central, northern and northwestern Wisconsin counties and is the state’s largest congressional district geographically. In 2012, Republican Mitt Romney carried the district with 51% of the vote, compared with 48% for then-President Barack Obama. In 2016, Trump won it 57% to 37% over Democrat Hillary Clinton.