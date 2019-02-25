Governor Tony Evers issued an executive order Monday that Wisconsin National Guard troops assisting with security at the southwest border leave.
About 112 Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and Airmen currently serve in Arizona, according to an announcement from the Democratic governor's office Monday.
Evers said the responsiblity in keeping borders safe and crime-free belongs to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
"There is simply not ample evidence to support the president’s contention that there exists a national security crisis at our southwestern border," he said in a statement. "I cannot support keeping our brave service men and women away from their families without a clear need or purpose that would actively benefit the people of Wisconsin or our nation."
President Donald Trump in April directed the Department of Defense to support the Department of Homeland Security’s efforts to secure the Mexican border.
The Wisconsin National Guard said in June that Arizona officials requested Wisconsin’s assistance and Evers' predecessor, Republican Gov. Scott Walker, deployed troops there. Walker's re-election campaign paid for online ads voicing support for sending troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Responding to Evers' decision, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said in a Monday tweet that the governor "is playing politics instead of working to keep Wisconsin safe."
This story may be updated.