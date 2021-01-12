Gov. Evers on board with Wisconsin Senate's COVID-19 plan

“I’ve been grateful to work together with [LeMahieu] to find common ground and pass a bill on COVID-19 that reflects a good faith effort in compromise and bipartisanship," Evers said in the statement, which didn't mention Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

LeMahieu, speaking about the bill this week, said the changes he proposed to the Assembly Republican plan were an effort to guarantee Evers would sign it, noting many of the provisions are ones that have had the governor's support before.

In a statement after the vote, the Oostburg Republican committed to opening schools, lifting gathering bans and limiting "the powers of local bureaucrats to shut down churches and main street businesses," adding: "We remain committed to these principles and committed to ensuring our state’s best days lie ahead.”