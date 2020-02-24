Gov. Evers names Brig. Gen. Paul Knapp as new head of Wisconsin National Guard

Though he is a federally recognized military officer, Knapp reports to the governor. He will serve a five year term and can only be removed for cause, according to the state Constitution. According to the ad for the job, Knapp’s starting salary will be between $105,000 and $145,000 per year plus “an excellent fringe benefits package.” The adjutant general also serves as the state’s homeland security advisor and chairman of the governor's Homeland Security Council.

Knapp’s start date is not set yet but will begin with a swearing-in ceremony that is still being scheduled, according to Evers’ office.

“Being appointed as the Wisconsin Adjutant General by Governor Evers is a dream job for this kid from Antigo, Wisconsin, who chose a military career,” said Brig. Gen. Knapp. “I am humbled, grateful, and privileged to serve the professional soldiers, airmen and civilians of our amazing state.”

Knapp takes the helm of the Guard after the state’s former adjutant general, Donald Dunbar, resigned in December 2019 following a federal probe that found dozens of sexual assault investigations conducted by the National Guard violated state and federal laws.