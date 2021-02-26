Gov. Evers issues another 13 pardons

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday announced he has granted another 13 pardons to Wisconsin offenders, bringing the total number of pardons issued during his term in office to 157.

The Wisconsin constitution gives governors broad powers to pardon individuals convicted of crimes. A pardon serves as an official act of forgiveness that restores some of the rights of convicted felons, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office as well as maintain certain professional licenses. Pardons, however, do not result in expungement of the crime.

The governor has broad discretion to grant or deny pardons based on his own criteria.

Under the governor's terms, people accused of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and haven't committed any new crimes. Individuals currently required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible for a pardon.

Evers issuance of pardons throughout his tenure stands in stark contrast to his predecessor, former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who issued no pardons during his eight years as governor.