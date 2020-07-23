Gov. Evers: Case grows for state mask mandate as COVID-19 infections climb

Gov. Tony Evers said the case is growing stronger for a statewide mask mandate as positive cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across Wisconsin.
However, Evers also reiterated on a Thursday call with reporters that his authority to pass a statewide order to limit the spread of COVID-19 — which has killed 878 Wisconsinites — is severely limited by the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s elimination of the governor’s stay-at-home order in May.
The state Department of Health Services on Thursday reported 1,052 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths. DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said one-third of the new positive cases recorded over the last month have been among people in their 20s.
"Clearly the number of consecutive record increases in case have accelerated our consideration," Evers said.
"Unfortunately there are some folks in the state that don’t believe that masks help," Evers said. "We know they do, there’s no question. Even Donald Trump suggested that it’s a good idea.”
Asked if he would hesitate to pass a mask mandate if there were no concern that such an order would be challenged in court, Evers said, "No."
If a statewide mask mandate is issued, Evers said it would have to take into account how school districts have responded to the pandemic.
“It will look different in different places across the state, and any order that we would do would need to consider that,” Evers said.
Last week, the UW Board of Regents unanimously passed a mask mandate, a few weeks after UW System guidelines recommended masks but stopped short of requiring them.
School funding
Also on Thursday, Evers announced that more than 150 of Wisconsin's school districts are eligible to apply for $46.6 million in federal assistance provided due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Madison Metropolitan School District — the only Dane County district eligible for Governor's Emergency Education Relief funds — could receive nearly $3.9 million, according to information provided by the governor's office. The list of eligible school districts includes much of the state's southwest, central and northern regions.
Wisconsin received more than $2 billion in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, signed March 27. Included in CARES Act funding was about $45.6 million in Governor's Emergency Education Relief funds.
The block grant funds are controlled by Evers and cover K-12 and higher education institutions. The state Department of Public Instruction, in consultation with Evers and State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, created eligibility criteria for schools, which includes economic disadvantages, access to personal computers and internet and students' score on the English Language Arts Assessment.
In June, Evers said the GEER funds would be used to "help alleviate expenses already incurred and further creative efforts to transition between in-person learning and distance learning seamlessly as we prepare for the upcoming fall semester and continue to fight COVID-19 in Wisconsin.”
The state's three tribal schools will receive the same per pupil payment as the state's 155 local education agencies.
In an April statement, the Wisconsin Council of Religious and Independent Schools said GEER funds will flow from public school districts to private schools.
"Public school districts must provide equitable services to students and teachers in private schools located within the district," the council posted April 24. "Public districts must engage private schools in timely and meaningful consultation."
Several of Dane County's largest school districts have indicated this month they plan to start the school year all online, including Madison Metropolitan, Sun Prairie and Middleton-Cross Plains.
