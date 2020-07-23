Gov. Evers: Case grows for state mask mandate as COVID-19 infections climb

If a statewide mask mandate is issued, Evers said it would have to take into account how school districts have responded to the pandemic.

“It will look different in different places across the state, and any order that we would do would need to consider that,” Evers said.

Last week, the UW Board of Regents unanimously passed a mask mandate, a few weeks after UW System guidelines recommended masks but stopped short of requiring them.

School funding

Also on Thursday, Evers announced that more than 150 of Wisconsin's school districts are eligible to apply for $46.6 million in federal assistance provided due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madison Metropolitan School District — the only Dane County district eligible for Governor's Emergency Education Relief funds — could receive nearly $3.9 million, according to information provided by the governor's office. The list of eligible school districts includes much of the state's southwest, central and northern regions.

Wisconsin received more than $2 billion in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, signed March 27. Included in CARES Act funding was about $45.6 million in Governor's Emergency Education Relief funds.