Gov. Evers calls for special session to begin modernization of state's unemployment system

Though Wisconsin's unemployment system was already old, the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed it like never before, according to Evers' office.

From 2016-2019, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development handled 7.2 million claims. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, DWD received 8.8 million claims alone — 1.6 million more claims than the four previous years combined. The department increased staffing in the Unemployment Insurance Division from about 500 employees to 1,800 employees to answer phone calls, process claims, and follow up with individuals who applied for benefits.

During this time, DWD paid nearly 600,000 claimants more than $4.6 billion in unemployment insurance benefits, though many waited weeks and months to receive money.

The state's unemployment insurance problems are a centerpiece of the ongoing spat between political parties. Republicans and Democrats largely blame each other for its problems. In his speech Tuesday, Evers said both parties were to blame but said Republicans presided over a lack of investment in the system and passed laws that made the benefits more difficult to access.

