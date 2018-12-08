Gov.-elect Tony Evers and Lt. Gov.-elect Mandela Barnes will gather input on the state’s biennial budget in public listening sessions around the state, Evers’ office announced Saturday.
Four hearings have been scheduled for residents to tell Evers, Barnes and the administration’s transition team what they want to see prioritized in the state’s budget.
“I invite Wisconsinites to share their ideas with us on how we can tackle the problems we face and improve our state,” Evers said in a statement. “Through this process we are going to hear directly from the people and build a budget that reflects the values and priorities of the citizens of Wisconsin.”
Evers and Barnes will hold hearings:
- Tuesday in Green Bay at the UW-Green Bay Phoenix Room, 2420 Nicolet Drive, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday in Wausau at the Wausau Labor Temple, 318 S. Third Ave., from noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Dec. 18 in La Crosse at American Legion Post 52, 711 Sixth St. S., from noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Dec. 19 in Milwaukee at the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County Volunteer Center, 200 W. Pleasant St., from 4:30 to 6 p.m.