High ticket sales to a Saturday children event at a Madison museum for Gov.-elect Tony Evers' inauguration have forced the museum to cancel walk-up admission before the event.
Tickets for the Madison Kids Gala event at the Downtown Madison Children's Museum on Saturday have sold out.
The museum said the higher than expected ticket sales mean it will have to cancel walk-up admission to the museum before 12:15 p.m. Museum admission will resume once it has enough room for additional guests.
"We apologize for this change of plans. Our priority is to make sure that everyone who visits the museum has a safe, fun experience, including access to all of our exhibits and programs," the museum said. "Ensuring that we do not exceed capacity during events helps us guarantee a better experience for all of our visitors."
The special event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Evers will give a short address at the museum's "Coops to Cathedrals" exhibit. The event will also include fun activities, music and snacks.
The gala is also being hosted in Milwaukee and Appleton.