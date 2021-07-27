GOP veto override fails, leaving $300 federal unemployment benefits in place until September

Enhanced federal unemployment benefits will remain in place in Wisconsin until early September following a failed effort by Assembly Republicans to override Gov. Tony Evers' veto of the bill.

Evers' request to lawmakers to meet in special session to boost education spending by $550 million, which the Democratic governor called for Monday after Republicans announced plans to convene for the veto override attempt, also appears unlikely to gain traction in the GOP-led Legislature.

The Assembly convened in extraordinary session Tuesday to vote to override Evers' veto and do away with federal coronavirus unemployment benefits, which provide unemployed individuals with an extra $300 per week, in addition to the state’s maximum of $370 per week.

The GOP motion failed 59-37, along party lines, leaving the added federal benefit in place until it expires Sept. 6. Republicans needed to secure a two-thirds majority in order to successfully overturn the governor's veto, a margin that also would need to be achieved in the Senate.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said striking the federal benefit wouldn't entirely solve the state's workforce shortage challenges, which have been present before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, but added doing so would eliminate a disincentive for some to find employment.