Lower-cost housing for working Wisconsinites might be an issue on which state Republicans and Democrats can find common ground, as demonstrated in the release of Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed budget last week.

It’s a need that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have addressed in recent years as older adults retire from work but remain in their homes, leaving fewer places to live for working Wisconsinites.

The state defines housing as being affordable when an occupant pays no more than 30% of their gross income on living costs, including utilities, according to the Wisconsin Housing Economic Development Authority.

The state’s 65-or-older population is expected to increase be 334,000 by 2030, but the number of adults under 65 will fall by 130,000, according to the Wisconsin Counties Association’s nonpartisan research arm, Forward Analytics.

Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, who co-chairs the Legislature’s budget committee, called strengthening the state’s labor force a top Republican priority.

“I am hopeful this is an area where we can find some common ground and make progress for our state,” he said.

With the governor’s budget now formally unveiled, Republicans, who control the state’s powerful budget committee, will rewrite the document over the next several months before the Legislature sends a final two-year proposed spending plan back to Evers.

Republicans have already indicated plans to strip Evers’ budget back to base, and start from scratch in the upcoming budget process, similar to the way the GOP-led Legislature handled the governor’s previous two budgets.

Tax credits

One component of Evers’ budget would spend $100 million to “support a revised and more robust Workforce Housing Rehabilitation Loan Program” at WHEDA. The program is currently capped annually at $42 million.

“The idea is that the cost to build a new apartment is the same whether its intended for market rate occupancy or affordable occupancy,” said Kurt Paulsen, UW-Madison professor of urban planning. “If you want developers to build affordable units, you need to provide a capital subsidy.”

Earlier this month, state Republicans proposed a bill that would increase the $42 million cap to $100 million. The bill also requires that at least 35% of the subsidies, also known as tax credits, that WHEDA allocates to developers each year are for “qualified low-income housing projects in rural areas.”

The subsidy increase could finance up to 5,000 additional affordable housing units over the next decade, Paulsen said.

“There’s just a tremendous need and shortage of affordable housing all over the state,” he said. “The applications for state housing tax credits have significantly exceeded the supply of credits.”

Sen. Dan Feyen, co-author of the bill, said he’s optimistic the proposal will make it through the Legislature, as the program has been effective since its 2018 start. If the bill ultimately isn’t included in Evers’ budget, “we will run it as a separate bill,” he said.

“If you look at certain communities, there’s just no housing stock period,” Feyen said. “This is a way to expand workforce housing without costing the state a lot of money.”

Of Evers’ inclusion of the bill in his proposed budget, WHEDA CEO Elmer Moore said in a statement that “we want to thank (Evers) for his continued commitment to providing workers and their families with safe, stable housing and building thriving neighborhoods.”

Moore said WHEDA “looks forward” to working with state officials to ensure we properly address the current affordable housing shortage.”

Aid for veterans

Another piece of Evers’ budget would create a rental assistance program for veterans that would be supplemented by $2 million over the biennium.

Evers’ proposal follows work completed last year by the Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity, which the governor announced in his 2022 State of the State address.

The commission in September identified gaps in existing services for veterans and underscored the need for expanded access to higher education and job training, increased mental and behavioral health support and substance abuse and disorder treatment, and more spending to address housing insecurity.

As part of his budget, Evers has also asked that the state Department of Veterans Affairs explore expansion at all Veterans Housing and Recovery Program sites.

More endeavors

Other provisions Evers proposed to increase lower-cost housing for working Wisconsinites include:

Spending $150 million to begin a grant program for municipalities to increase lower-cost housing development and maintenance.

Spending $100 million to give grants to municipalities to restore and renovate blighted residential properties.

Raise the amount of a tax incremental finance district’s area that can be composed of newly platted residential developments, from 35% to 60%, if the additional amount is used only for lower-cost housing.

Allow municipalities to extend the life of a tax incremental finance district from one to three years if the municipality adopts a resolution stating how it would increase lower-cost housing units.

Spending $150 million to provide grants to local governments to find solutions to bolster Wisconsin’s labor force, including projects to build lower-cost housing.

Defining “workforce housing” for these provisions as housing that costs a household no more than 30% of its gross median income and that comprises units for occupancy by individuals whose household income is no more than $120% of the county’s gross median income.

State Journal reporters Alexander Shur and Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.

Here's how many households spend over half their income on rent in every state A look at where households are 'severely cost-burdened' #51. South Dakota #50. North Dakota #49. Montana #48. Idaho #47. Maine #46. New Hampshire #45. Arkansas #44. Utah #43. Kansas #42. Wisconsin #41. Oklahoma #40. Indiana #39. Ohio #38. Kentucky #37. Iowa #36. Alaska #35. Missouri #34. Nebraska #33. Tennessee #32. Wyoming #31. North Carolina #30. Washington D.C. #29. Minnesota #28. Alabama #27. Washington #26. South Carolina #25. Pennsylvania #24. New Mexico #23. West Virginia #22. Illinois #21. Virginia #20. Mississippi #19. Texas #18. Rhode Island #17. Arizona #16. Georgia #15. Michigan #14. Massachusetts #13. Colorado #12. Vermont #11. Oregon #10. Maryland #9. Connecticut #8. Delaware #7. New Jersey #6. Louisiana #5. Nevada #4. California #3. New York #2. Hawaii #1. Florida