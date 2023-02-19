Lower-cost housing for working Wisconsinites might be an issue on which state Republicans and Democrats can find common ground, as demonstrated in the release of Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed budget last week.
It’s a need that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have addressed in recent years as older adults retire from work but remain in their homes, leaving fewer places to live for working Wisconsinites.
The state defines housing as being affordable when an occupant pays no more than 30% of their gross income on living costs, including utilities, according to the Wisconsin Housing Economic Development Authority.
The state’s 65-or-older population is expected to increase be 334,000 by 2030, but the number of adults under 65 will fall by 130,000, according to the Wisconsin Counties Association’s nonpartisan research arm, Forward Analytics.
Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, who co-chairs the Legislature’s budget committee, called strengthening the state’s labor force a top Republican priority.
“I am hopeful this is an area where we can find some common ground and make progress for our state,” he said.
With the governor’s budget now
formally unveiled, Republicans, who control the state’s powerful budget committee, will rewrite the document over the next several months before the Legislature sends a final two-year proposed spending plan back to Evers.
Republicans have already indicated plans to strip Evers’ budget back to base, and start from scratch in the upcoming budget process, similar to the way the GOP-led Legislature handled the governor’s previous two budgets.
Tax credits
One component of Evers’ budget would spend $100 million to “support a revised and more robust Workforce Housing Rehabilitation Loan Program” at WHEDA. The program is currently capped annually at $42 million.
“The idea is that the cost to build a new apartment is the same whether its intended for market rate occupancy or affordable occupancy,” said Kurt Paulsen, UW-Madison professor of urban planning. “If you want developers to build affordable units, you need to provide a capital subsidy.”
Earlier this month, state Republicans proposed a bill that would increase the $42 million cap to $100 million. The bill also requires that at least 35% of the subsidies, also known as tax credits, that WHEDA allocates to developers each year are for “qualified low-income housing projects in rural areas.”
The subsidy increase could finance up to 5,000 additional affordable housing units over the next decade, Paulsen said.
“There’s just a tremendous need and shortage of affordable housing all over the state,” he said. “The applications for state housing tax credits have significantly exceeded the supply of credits.”
Sen. Dan Feyen, co-author of the bill, said he’s optimistic the proposal will make it through the Legislature, as the program has been effective since its 2018 start. If the bill ultimately isn’t included in Evers’ budget, “we will run it as a separate bill,” he said.
“If you look at certain communities, there’s just no housing stock period,” Feyen said. “This is a way to expand workforce housing without costing the state a lot of money.”
Of Evers’ inclusion of the bill in his proposed budget, WHEDA CEO Elmer Moore said in a statement that “we want to thank (Evers) for his continued commitment to providing workers and their families with safe, stable housing and building thriving neighborhoods.”
Moore said WHEDA “looks forward” to working with state officials to ensure we properly address the current affordable housing shortage.”
Aid for veterans
Another piece of Evers’ budget would create a rental assistance program for veterans that would be supplemented by $2 million over the biennium.
Evers’ proposal follows work completed last year by the Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity, which the governor announced in his 2022 State of the State address.
The commission in September identified gaps in existing services for veterans and underscored the need for expanded access to higher education and job training, increased mental and behavioral health support and substance abuse and disorder treatment, and more spending to address housing insecurity.
As part of his budget, Evers has also asked that the state Department of Veterans Affairs explore expansion at all Veterans Housing and Recovery Program sites.
More endeavors
Other provisions Evers proposed to increase lower-cost housing for working Wisconsinites include:
Spending $150 million to begin a grant program for municipalities to increase lower-cost housing development and maintenance. Spending $100 million to give grants to municipalities to restore and renovate blighted residential properties. Raise the amount of a tax incremental finance district’s area that can be composed of newly platted residential developments, from 35% to 60%, if the additional amount is used only for lower-cost housing. Allow municipalities to extend the life of a tax incremental finance district from one to three years if the municipality adopts a resolution stating how it would increase lower-cost housing units. Spending $150 million to provide grants to local governments to find solutions to bolster Wisconsin’s labor force, including projects to build lower-cost housing. Defining “workforce housing” for these provisions as housing that costs a household no more than 30% of its gross median income and that comprises units for occupancy by individuals whose household income is no more than $120% of the county’s gross median income. State Journal reporters Alexander Shur and Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.
Here's how many households spend over half their income on rent in every state
A look at where households are 'severely cost-burdened'
It is no secret that millennials and many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting—but whether that saves money or wastes it largely depends on how long a household intends to stay there.
Since 1981 the government has defined people spending more than 30% of their income on housing as "
cost-burdened," while those spending more than 50% of their income are "severely cost-burdened." Stacker examined 2021 Census Bureau data, released in 2022, to find how many renters in each state spend more than half their income on housing. Aside from housing, Americans incur necessary monthly expenses such as groceries, utilities, child care, insurance, and more. In areas where housing is expensive, or the median household income is low, it becomes harder for families to juggle the rising cost of living.
Keep reading to discover which states lead the pack in households paying more than half of their income to pay rent.
You may also like: Best lake towns to live in
Pixabay
#51. South Dakota
- Households that rent: 109,257
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 15.11%
--- Households making less than $10K: 64.70%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 45.79%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 10.72%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.35%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.20%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons
#50. North Dakota
- Households that rent: 118,962
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 16.85%
--- Households making less than $10K: 68.29%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 50.77%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 15.80%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 1.45%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.05%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.50%
Cubcake76 // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Montana
- Households that rent: 137,088
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 17.42%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.13%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 56.86%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 17.64%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 2.57%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.95%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.48%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.41%
Robstutz // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Idaho
- Households that rent: 195,010
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 18.16%
--- Households making less than $10K: 63.77%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 54.94%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 27.38%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 7.36%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.69%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.49%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Maine
- Households that rent: 149,395
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 18.35%
--- Households making less than $10K: 49.88%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 38.06%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 26.66%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 6.29%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.06%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.76%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Pixabay
#46. New Hampshire
- Households that rent: 150,801
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 18.54%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.86%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 57.68%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 36.60%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 13.79%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.15%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.33%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.63%
Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock
#45. Arkansas
- Households that rent: 390,637
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 19.19%
--- Households making less than $10K: 53.46%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 53.20%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 15.25%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 2.12%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.57%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.32%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.12%
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Utah
- Households that rent: 333,437
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 19.73%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.98%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 70.55%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 36.67%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 11.27%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.28%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.42%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.20%
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Kansas
- Households that rent: 382,286
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 19.74%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.83%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 55.17%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 23.38%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 2.24%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.52%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.01%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.17%
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Wisconsin
- Households that rent: 781,395
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 19.82%
--- Households making less than $10K: 67.0%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 59.05%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 22.63%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.88%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.03%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.50%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.15%
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Oklahoma
- Households that rent: 534,130
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.13%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.29%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 55.91%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 14.90%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.08%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.70%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.11%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.24%
MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Indiana
- Households that rent: 774,845
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.28%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.64%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 58.52%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 19.57%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.60%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.72%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.41%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.88%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Ohio
- Households that rent: 1,586,436
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.34%
--- Households making less than $10K: 55.92%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 55.45%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 18.64%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 4.16%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.81%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.52%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.54%
Wdzinc // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Kentucky
- Households that rent: 559,686
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.39%
--- Households making less than $10K: 56.75%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 49.81%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 17.51%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 1.92%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.22%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.21%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.15%
Pixabay
#37. Iowa
- Households that rent: 365,356
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.44%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.53%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 54.13%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 18.55%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.57%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.72%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.83%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.59%
Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Alaska
- Households that rent: 90,166
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.45%
--- Households making less than $10K: 59.77%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 59.93%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 41.85%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 17.15%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.51%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Wonderlane // Flickr
#35. Missouri
- Households that rent: 770,131
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.54%
--- Households making less than $10K: 64.77%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 55.35%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 19.32%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 4.12%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.99%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.12%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.05%
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Nebraska
- Households that rent: 253,400
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.77%
--- Households making less than $10K: 69.28%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 52.42%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 23.23%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 6.35%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.04%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.29%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.16%
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Tennessee
- Households that rent: 901,349
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 21.22%
--- Households making less than $10K: 58.06%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 54.50%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 27.46%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 7.53%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.13%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.55%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development // Flickr
#32. Wyoming
- Households that rent: 69,516
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 21.71%
--- Households making less than $10K: 78.19%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 45.75%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 23.78%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 0.30%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.36%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Jeffrey Beal // Wikimedia Commons
#31. North Carolina
- Households that rent: 1,385,421
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 21.98%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.03%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 61.19%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 30.98%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 5.40%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.28%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.59%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.27%
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Washington D.C.
- Households that rent: 186,629
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.23%
--- Households making less than $10K: 56.33%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 65.57%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 50.76%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 23.20%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 9.24%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.44%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.41%
Pixabay
#29. Minnesota
- Households that rent: 615,932
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.42%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.18%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 57.73%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 36.84%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 10.44%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.28%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.87%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Payton Chung // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Alabama
- Households that rent: 589,627
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.51%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.15%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 50.97%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 19.25%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 4.34%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.66%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.14%
Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Washington
- Households that rent: 1,088,354
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.63%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.73%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 67.92%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 52.27%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 20.33%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 6.21%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.91%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.42%
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons
#26. South Carolina
- Households that rent: 578,676
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.90%
--- Households making less than $10K: 56.02%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 60.32%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 28.36%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 5.69%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.33%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.98%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.14%
North Charleston // Flickr
#25. Pennsylvania
- Households that rent: 1,571,478
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.99%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.41%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 57.59%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 31.70%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 7.79%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.0%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.23%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.46%
Shuvaev // Wikimedia Commons
#24. New Mexico
- Households that rent: 254,299
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.04%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.92%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 56.89%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 23.09%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.76%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.89%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.50%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.72%
MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons
#23. West Virginia
- Households that rent: 179,396
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.10%
--- Households making less than $10K: 55.69%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 46.89%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 16.44%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 1.95%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.0%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Illinois
- Households that rent: 1,620,987
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.40%
--- Households making less than $10K: 56.42%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 62.93%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 37.18%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 9.48%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.65%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.24%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.53%
Colin J Bird // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Virginia
- Households that rent: 1,079,291
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.44%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.99%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 67.39%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 43.01%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 17.07%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 4.59%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.91%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.53%
Morgan Riley // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Mississippi
- Households that rent: 342,543
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.58%
--- Households making less than $10K: 58.95%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 51.79%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 19.0%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 1.11%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.43%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.23%
Jerrye & Roy Klotz // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Texas
- Households that rent: 4,035,245
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.71%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.94%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 73.08%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 40.48%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 9.87%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.48%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.65%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.17%
Pixabay
#18. Rhode Island
- Households that rent: 161,721
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.78%
--- Households making less than $10K: 68.33%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 41.83%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 41.21%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 9.60%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 3.65%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.80%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Arizona
- Households that rent: 912,033
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.85%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.44%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 73.48%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 45.05%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 15.22%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 3.04%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.42%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.59%
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Georgia
- Households that rent: 1,358,983
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.12%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.63%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 64.78%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 40.66%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 10.17%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.09%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.58%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.12%
Marcia Todd // Flickr
#15. Michigan
- Households that rent: 1,085,451
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.20%
--- Households making less than $10K: 64.42%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 59.74%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 28.06%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 5.71%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.21%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.43%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.35%
Elisa.rolle // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Massachusetts
- Households that rent: 1,016,582
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.64%
--- Households making less than $10K: 57.14%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 50.95%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 52.22%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 26.26%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 7.81%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 2.15%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.66%
IIP Photo Archive // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Colorado
- Households that rent: 766,809
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.90%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.55%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 70.31%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 58.21%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 23.70%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 5.49%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.86%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.39%
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Vermont
- Households that rent: 73,872
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.98%
--- Households making less than $10K: 70.71%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 61.46%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 35.64%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 10.79%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.06%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.96%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.68%
Mfwills // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Oregon
- Households that rent: 616,569
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 25.25%
--- Households making less than $10K: 63.62%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 71.35%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 52.01%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 13.16%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 3.0%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.47%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.22%
Visitor7 // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Maryland
- Households that rent: 757,989
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 25.51%
--- Households making less than $10K: 58.61%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 70.58%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 59.78%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 23.71%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 6.07%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.84%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.56%
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Connecticut
- Households that rent: 476,797
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 25.77%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.79%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 60.01%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 45.57%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 17.76%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 3.95%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 2.22%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.97%
Woodward, Ashbel, House // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Delaware
- Households that rent: 108,545
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 26.0%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.86%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 71.49%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 45.21%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 14.72%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.93%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 2.12%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.08%
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#7. New Jersey
- Households that rent: 1,244,971
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 26.28%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.30%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 64.27%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 61.40%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 25.88%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 5.58%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.98%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.34%
Pixabay
#6. Louisiana
- Households that rent: 583,014
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 26.29%
--- Households making less than $10K: 58.60%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 58.04%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 24.50%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 5.04%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.02%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.31%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Flickr
#5. Nevada
- Households that rent: 486,832
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 26.62%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.06%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 81.69%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 49.79%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 15.36%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.49%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.14%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.12%
Luke H. Gordon // Wikimedia Commons
#4. California
- Households that rent: 5,926,357
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 27.57%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.16%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 70.51%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 64.87%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 37.35%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 13.60%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 3.69%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.96%
Pixabay
#3. New York
- Households that rent: 3,413,629
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 27.66%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.86%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 63.84%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 48.10%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 24.39%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 8.42%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 3.57%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.86%
Rtd2101 // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Hawaii
- Households that rent: 183,427
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 28.31%
--- Households making less than $10K: 57.42%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 67.16%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 58.43%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 42.56%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 21.71%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 6.97%
--- Households making $100K or more: 1.30%
karamysh // Shutterstock
#1. Florida
- Households that rent: 2,793,000
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 28.60%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.25%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 76.78%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 55.25%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 18.50%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 4.21%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.06%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.67%
Pixabay
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.