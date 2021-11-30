GOP targets Wisconsin elections system, nonpartisan director

"I really think the calls are based on folks being upset that I'm not willing to change my behavior; I'm not willing to engage in partisan politics," she told The Associated Press. "The public recognizes politics when they see it. I think they're smart enough to understand a lot of the rhetoric around this is motivated by partisan politics."

A bipartisan group of more than 50 election experts from across the country came to Wolfe's defense, sending a letter to Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos calling Wolfe "one of the most highly-skilled election administrators in the country." Wolfe serves as chair of the national Electronic Registration Information Center and in February will become president of the National Association of State Election Directors.

The attacks against Wolfe and the integrity of the 2020 election make Wisconsin "ground zero for the anti-democratic movement," said David Becker, executive director of the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research.

Becker said election workers and civil servants such as Wolfe are being used as scapegoats "because leaders do not have the political courage to tell their supporters the truth of the election. And the truth is that it was objectively the most secure, transparent, verified and scrutinized election in American history by any measure."