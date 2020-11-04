GOP supermajority unlikely in Wisconsin Legislature as precincts report

With some Wisconsin precincts not reporting official results until well into Wednesday morning, record-setting absentee voting — and a blue shift in several suburban districts — have dampened Republican efforts to secure veto-proof majorities in the Senate and Assembly.

However, the GOP is poised to retain control of both chambers, based on available preliminary results Tuesday, due in large part to Republican-gerrymandered legislative districts that will be redrawn next year to account for population changes. A divided government in Wisconsin means it's all but certain any maps drawn next year will once again end up in court.

Nearly 2 million absentee ballots were cast in the election. Results are considered preliminary until officially canvassed.

At about 3 a.m. Wednesday, Democrat Brad Pfaff declared victory over former state Sen. Dan Kapanke in the state's 32nd Senate District — ensuring that Democrats had successfully prevented a GOP supermajority in the Senate. With all precincts reporting, Pfaff led Kapanke by less than 1 percentage point.