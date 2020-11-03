GOP supermajority on the line in Wisconsin Legislature as precincts report

As local polling sites continue to report election results, state Republicans look for potential gains toward veto-proof majorities in the Senate and Assembly.
However, record-setting early voting, which traditionally benefits Democratic candidates, could pose challenges for the GOP, which is three wins from supermajorities in both chambers. The state Democratic Party launched a Save the Veto campaign earlier this year with the hopes or preventing Republican gains, but some within the party have said there are opportunities to cut into the GOP majorities in either chamber.
Some precincts may not report complete results until Wednesday morning, but the GOP is very likely to retain control of both chambers, due in large part to Republican-gerrymandered legislative districts that will be redrawn next year to account for population changes. A divided government in Wisconsin means it's all but certain any maps drawn next year will once again end up in court.
Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said on Tuesday he anticipates Republican gains in the Senate, while the Assembly "is sort of too close to call."
Hitt said suburban districts, primarily those in the counties of Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington, could play a major role in Tuesday's outcome.
“There is some shifting going on right now," Hitt said. "It’s unclear whether or not some of these shifts we see in the suburbs are permanent shifts, temporary shifts, or whether or not we will see the president come back in 2020 and really exceed what he did in 2016 in those areas. I don’t know that there is any demographic that is not important.”
Also on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, secured the state's 5th Congressional District seat, defeating Democrat Tom Palzewicz.
Fitzgerald is poised to replace departing U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, who announced last year he would retire after more than 40 years in Congress. It remains to be seen who will take up Fitzgerald's top-ranking position in the state Senate.
November’s election comes just two years after Wisconsin Democrats saw one of their most successful elections in years, with the party sweeping all statewide contests and unseating three GOP incumbents — including the ouster of two-term Republican Gov. Scott Walker. At the same time, Republicans in 2018 held their now decade-long majority in the Senate and Assembly, thanks to GOP-friendly districts drawn in 2011.
One major advantage for Democratic candidates this year was in the form of campaign fundraising, which has oftentimes been a strength for the GOP.
Democratic legislative fundraising committees raised more than twice that of their Republican counterparts, according to a new report from Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, a group that tracks campaign spending.
WDC reported on Tuesday that the state Democratic Party, Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee, and the State Senate Democratic Committee raised more than $2.2 million from large contributors between Oct. 21 and Nov. 2. In the same span, the state Republican Party, Republican Assembly Campaign Committee, and the Committee to Elect a Republican Senate raised nearly $1.1 million from such contributors.
Outsider spending on legislative races reached $8.2 million as of Monday, with Democratic groups spending more than $5.3 million, almost double the $2.9 million spent by GOP groups, according to WDC.
With less than a week until Election Day, multiple polls in Wisconsin show Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintaining his lead over Republican President Donald Trump here in the battleground state.