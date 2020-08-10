GOP senator subpoenas FBI over Russia, defends Biden probe

The FBI said in a statement that it had received the subpoena and that the bureau had already been producing documents and information for Johnson's committee. "As always, the FBI will continue to cooperate with the Committee's requests, consistent with our law enforcement and national security obligations," the statement said.

In a separate statement on Sunday, the FBI said it was continuing to cooperate with the Judiciary Committee's investigation.

The FBI also said it had "surged resources" to be able to continue producing documents to the committee on a rolling basis.

Johnson publicized the subpoena along with a more than 5,000-word open letter in which he sought to explain the basis for his scrutiny of the Russia investigation and to defend his Biden probe against allegations that he was amplifying Russian disinformation.

"I felt it was important to provide this explanation of my investigations because of the concerted and coordinated attacks on my efforts that I have interpreted as a 'brush back pitch' to deter my actions and preemptively marginalize my committee's findings," Johnson wrote in an email sent to reporters.