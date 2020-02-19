GOP's newly opened Milwaukee office hit by vandals

MILWAUKEE — Republican officials in Wisconsin say an outreach office they recently opened in Milwaukee has been vandalized.

Photos provided by the state party show the office's exterior walls and windows scrawled with black and white paint, including over campaign signs advertising President Donald Trump and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly.

Spokeswoman Alesha Guenther said it's believed the vandalism happened Tuesday night. The party reported it to police.

Milwaukee Police spokeswoman Sgt. Sheronda Grant said police responded to a vandalism complaint Wednesday at about 8:45 a.m. She said the circumstances are still under investigation and that Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Republicans opened the office earlier this month, its first field office in Milwaukee, on the city's predominantly black north side in a bid to woo voters who have traditionally backed more liberal candidates. Wisconsin is seen as a critical state in this year's presidential election.

The city of Milwaukee has voted overwhelmingly for Democrats. In 2016, Trump received 18.4% of the vote compared with 76.6% for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. In Tuesday's spring primary, Kelly received 32% support in the city, while his two liberal-backed challengers received 43% and 25%.

