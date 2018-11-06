Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman defeated Democratic challenger Dan Kohl on Tuesday in the race for the 6th Congressional District.
Grothman hoped his traditionally conservative district would carry him through, while Kohl hoped to be part of a blue wave.
Grothman, a former attorney from Glenbeulah, had said he was in the toughest race of his career.
Kohl, of Mequon, is a nephew of former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl, a philanthropist and former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks. Dan Kohl managed the Bucks' salary cap for a period during his uncle's ownership. He had never held elected office before.