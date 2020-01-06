GOP resurrects bill to make English official language

Republican lawmakers have resurrected a bill that would make English the official language in Wisconsin, renewing their argument that the measure will push immigrants to learn the language and make them more attractive to employers.

Sens. Andre Jacque, Dave Craig and Steve Nass began circulating the bill for co-sponsors Monday. The trio is among the most conservative members of the Republican majority.

The proposal would declare English as Wisconsin's official language and require all state and local government officials to write all their documents in English. The bill would allow for the use of other languages in certain situations, including to protect a citizen's health or safety, to teach another language, to facilitate census counts and to protect criminal defendants' rights. The measure wouldn't restrict the use of other languages for non-governmental purposes.

The senators wrote in a memo to their colleagues seeking co-sponsors that English is vital to American society and that immigrants' job prospects improve dramatically if they can use the language.

Thirty-two other states, including neighboring Illinois and Iowa, have declared English as their official language, according to U.S. English, a citizen's group that works to preserve the language.

