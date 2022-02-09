 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ELECTION 2022 | WISCONSIN GOVERNOR

GOP Rep. Ramthun, who has pushed to 'reclaim' state's electoral votes, looking to run for governor

Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport

State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, who has gained a following among far-right conservatives for his unfounded claims of widespread election fraud in the 2020 election, appears to be launching a campaign for governor this fall.

Republican state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who proposed a resolution aimed at “reclaiming” the state’s 10 electoral college votes, appears to have launched a campaign for governor this fall — promising that he “will call for an independent full forensic physical cyber audit for the November 2022 election, beginning with my race regardless of its outcome.”

The Campbellsport Republican, who has gained a following among far-right conservatives for his unfounded claims of widespread election fraud in the 2020 election, launched a campaign website indicating his plan to run for governor in the upcoming midterm election. The website was later taken down Wednesday evening. His entry into the race adds to an already crowded GOP primary that some conservatives worry may divide Republicans looking to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall.

Ramthun, who has falsely claimed that former President Donald Trump won Wisconsin’s 2020 election, has drawn praise from Trump, who called the state lawmaker in early December to thank him for his efforts to overturn the election, Rolling Stone reported over the weekend. Trump also issued a statement that month praising Ramthun’s proposal to take back the state’s 10 electoral college votes — something legislative attorneys have said is impossible and Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, called “illegal” and “just plain unconstitutional.”

“Timothy Ramthun understands we can no longer sit idle as things continue to worsen,” according to the website. “By calling for an audit on his own election, we can resolve the issues and restore confidence in the elections process in Wisconsin. Let’s get to the truth together. Let there be light.”

Recounts and court decisions affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the battleground state by almost 21,000 votes.

Ramthun has become a divisive member of the state’s Republican caucus, with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, disciplining the lawmaker by removing his lone staff member following Ramthun’s false accusations that Vos had signed a deal with attorneys for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to authorize absentee ballot drop boxes, Vos’ office said. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, who has also called for a full forensic audit of the state’s 2020 election, issued a statement Wednesday asking that leadership restore Ramthun’s staff position.

Republican Sen. Kathy Bernier, a former elections clerk who chairs the Senate elections committee, recently described Ramthun’s ongoing push to decertify the 2020 election, which has been accepted and counted by Congress, as “the dumbest thing I have ever heard of in my life.”

Despite that, MyPillow executive Mike Lindell, who has also promoted baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen, confirmed to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Wednesday that he has endorsed Ramthun for governor.

Ramthun, who plans to make a “special announcement” Saturday at Kewaskum High School, has not filed formal campaign paperwork with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission. Ramthun did not return multiple requests for comment this week.

He would join an already crowded field of Republicans that includes former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and Marine veteran and self-proclaimed anti-establishment candidate Kevin Nicholson. The winner of the August primary will go on to face Evers in the November general election.

While Trump has not formally endorsed any of the Republicans currently in the race, the former president’s backing could provide a pivotal boost among Republican voters. Trump called on retired U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy to enter Wisconsin’s 2022 gubernatorial race last October, but the former lumberjack athlete later said he will not be running for governor.

Vos said on Friday the significance of Trump’s endorsement will really depend on the candidate and their record. Vos had previously encouraged Nicholson not to run for governor and said Kleefisch offers the best chance to defeat Evers, but has not made a formal endorsement.

“I think for an unknown candidate like Tim Ramthun, (Trump’s endorsement) would definitely give a boost but I think if you have somebody who has been through as much as Rebecca Kleefisch … I don’t think it matters as much,” Vos said. “Of course it would be helpful, there’s no doubt about that, but she has her own record, Tim Ramthun does not.”

Mark Jefferson, executive director of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said earlier this week the state Republican Party plans to hold endorsement votes in late May, but will ultimately get behind whoever voters choose in the Aug. 9 primary. Both he and Vos have cautioned against Republican infighting leading up to the primary.

“I don’t think we need to shy away from a competitive primary, but we will ask our candidates to talk positively about their message and we know they will be drawing contrasts with each other, but we also want to see a clean race,” Jefferson said.

A heated GOP primary also presents the possibility that Republicans will push each other further to the right, which could invigorate primary voters, but could also alienate the eventual victor as they try to pivot back toward more moderate general election voters.

“No one in the Republican primary is trying to stake out the commonsense lane that actually resonates with Wisconsin voters,” Wisconsin Democratic Party chair Ben Wikler said. “They’re in an arms race to be the most extreme and incendiary and that might be a good recipe for their primary strategy but it’s a terrible way to try to compete in a Wisconsin general election.”

