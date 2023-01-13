GOP proposes 3.25% flat tax in Wisconsin; Gov. Tony Evers remains opposed

The Senate's top Republican on Friday unveiled plans to shift Wisconsin's progressive income tax to a 3.25% flat tax rate, a proposal that appears all but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu's proposal comes amid projections of a nearly $7 billion state surplus, which leaders on both sides of the aisle want to put toward tax cuts in the upcoming 2023-25 biennial budget. In addition to cutting taxes for the middle class, Evers also wants to use a portion of the surplus to boost funding for public education and local government services.

Under LeMahieu's proposal, all four of Wisconsin's income tax brackets would begin phasing down this year until the state reaches a flat 3.25% income tax for all earners in 2026. The shift would reduce revenues by just shy of $5 billion over the first two years, according to LeMahieu's office.

In a co-sponsorship memo for the proposal written by LeMahieu and Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, the lawmakers describe Wisconsin's current tax code as "uncompetitive and mediocre."

Evers' stance

But Evers has opposed a flat tax as one that would largely benefit the state's wealthiest residents. He has called for a 10% tax cut for individuals earning $100,000 or less a year and married filers making $150,000 or less.

"When we deliver tax relief, it should be targeted to the middle class to give working families a little breathing room — not to give big breaks to millionaires and billionaires who don't need the extra help to afford rising costs," Evers tweeted Friday. "That's just common sense."

Evers' proposal also includes a repeal of the state's minimum markup law that requires gas station owners to set fuel prices at a certain level above what they pay for it wholesale, which he said would reduce the price of gas by about 30 cents per gallon. The governor also has proposed capping insulin copays at $35 and spending $100 million to create a caregiver tax credit for those caring for a family member.

While Democrats lack the votes to block the measure in the state Legislature, Evers has said he would likely veto a flat tax proposal if one reaches his desk.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has said he'd like to see tax cuts for everybody, though he also has expressed interest in lowering taxes for those in the state's highest bracket. He's also signaled interest in exploring a flat tax option as a means of attracting and retaining more residents to the state.

“It's a good plan and something we will certainly discuss in caucus," Vos said Friday of LeMahieu's proposal. "One of my main priorities this session is to make Wisconsin a more competitive place to attract new talent and keep more of our retirees here. Having a lower tax burden will help accomplish that.”

State revenues

LeMahieu's proposal would reduce state general fund tax revenues by about $2.1 billion in the first year. That reduction would increase over the three-year period to about $5 billion in 2026, a reduction that would apply to all following years, according to a fiscal estimate from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

“It’s challenging to see how the state could phase in a flat tax at that level and provide inflationary increases for its current programming and spending without either providing some new source of revenue, making cuts or very tight limits to current spending, or dipping into reserves — or some combination of those,” said Jason Stein, research director with the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan organization that doesn’t endorse specific policies.

A 3.25% flat income tax would bring all tax filers below the state's current lowest tax bracket of 3.54%, which applies to individuals earning less than $12,760 per year or married filers earning less than about $17,000. Wisconsin's top tax bracket of 7.65% applies to individuals earning more than $280,000 or married filers earning more than $374,600.

About 97% of Wisconsin taxpayers paid 5.3% in income taxes or less in 2021, according to the state Department of Revenue. Just 3% of filers were in the highest tax bracket.

Wisconsin income tax brackets Rate Individuals Joint filers 2021 returns 3.54% $0 - $12,760 0 - $17,010 400,244 4.65% $12,760 - $25,520 $17,010 - $34,030 359,646 5.30% $25,520 - $280,950 $34,030 - $374,600 1,637,783 7.65% $280,950 and over $374,600 and over 72,254

Tax decrease

Under the proposal, those in the lowest bracket would see their tax rate drop by about a quarter of a percentage point, while the tax rate for the state's wealthiest residents would be cut roughly in half.

According to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, individuals earning up to $100,000 represent almost 70% of state taxpayers but would see about 18% of the overall tax decrease under a 3.25% flat tax in 2026. Those earning $500,000 or more, who represent about 1.4% of taxpayers, would receive more than 32% of the tax decrease.

An individual earning between $40,000 and $50,000 annually would see an average tax cut of $290 in 2026, under the flat tax proposal, while those earning $1 million or more would see more than $112,000 in average tax cuts.

"So, for those keeping score, that’s more money for millionaires and less for our public schools, roads and health care," Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said. "Senate Democrats will resoundingly reject this flat tax scheme.”

In the region

The bill's co-sponsors say a flat income tax would make the state more competitive.

"With remote work capabilities empowering families and small businesses to relocate with ease like never before, it is critically important Wisconsin have an individual income tax rate that is competitive with our neighbors," the lawmakers wrote. "At that new rate, only 11 states will have a top individual income tax rate lower than Wisconsin."

Michigan and Illinois have flat individual income taxes of 4.25% and 4.95%, respectively. Minnesota's top rate is 9.85% for individuals making more than $171,000 and married filers earning more than about $285,000, while Iowa's top tax bracket is 8.53% for individuals and married filers making more than $78,435. Iowa's Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds last year signed into law a 3.9% flat tax, which will go into effect in 2026.

Speaking with Wisconsin Public Radio earlier this month, Stein said, generally speaking, shifting to a flat income tax rate would provide greater benefits to higher income residents.

"There are things that could make a flat tax more progressive or less progressive depending on how you structure it," he said. "But it's certainly fair to say in general, any kind of flat tax proposal that was passed would be less progressive than our current system and would probably deliver more benefits to people at the upper end of the income scale."

Evers will unveil his 2023-25 biennial budget proposal next month. From there, Republicans, who control the powerful budget committee, will rewrite the document before sending it to the governor.

The current budget, drafted by Republicans and signed by Evers in 2021, included more than $1 billion in income tax cuts.

