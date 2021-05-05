GOP plan would dig $3.4 billion hole to start off budget discussions

"Because this motion fundamentally alters the amount of money coming to the state from the federal government and the amount of money the state will have as revenues for the next two years, it reverberates into the decisions moving forward," Goyke said.

Republicans say one major unknown factor as the budget process begins is the $3.2 billion in federal dollars provided to the state in the latest stimulus. While Evers has provided some insight into how he plans to allocate those funds, he has said federal guidelines are needed before all those dollars can be spent. The governor has sole discretion over the use of those funds.

Republicans on the state’s budget committee plan to vote Thursday to remove 15 pages containing hundreds of items from consideration from the budget as they craft their own version to be sent to Evers this summer for his signature. Items already planned for elimination include a proposed expansion of Medicaid, restoration of public employee bargaining rights and marijuana legalization.

The provisions Republicans plan to remove include more than 190 non-fiscal policy items, a figure Republicans say is double the number Evers included in his last budget proposal two years ago and the most in at least 30 years.