GOP picks up two state Senate seats, Democrats win two suburban Assembly districts

Despite efforts by Wisconsin Republicans to secure veto-proof majorities in both state chambers, the GOP ultimately fell one seat short in the Senate — picking up two districts in that chamber — and lost two seats in the Assembly as Democrats picked up wins in suburban districts, according to unofficial results.
While Republicans maintain majorities in both chambers, thanks to GOP-friendly districts drawn in 2011, supermajorities would have allowed Republicans to override any veto by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and all but guarantee the GOP full control over how districts are redrawn next year to account for population changes. With a divided government in Wisconsin, any maps drawn next year will most likely once again end up in state or federal court.
"Our ability to veto either bad district lines through redistricting or vetoing bad legislation still is within my purview," Evers said on a media call with reporters Wednesday. "Our state is and always has been a very contested, bipartisan state so we work together to get what we can get accomplished."
Results are considered preliminary until officially canvassed. Republicans needed three wins in both chambers to reach veto-proof majorities. Top state Republicans, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, had said this summer a supermajority in at least one chamber was within reach. At the same time, Democrats largely outspent Republicans in the state, but only wound up with two additional seats in the Assembly.
"The Senate is more Republican, but it's not veto-proof and the Assembly is less veto-proof than ever," said Matthew Rothschild, executive director of Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, a nonpartisan organization that tracks campaign spending. "Robin Vos's fantasy of a veto-proof majority has not come true."
Flipped districts
- In the 10th Senate District, incumbent Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, conceded to Rep. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, as she faced a more than 20-point margin. Schachtner flipped the district blue in 2018 by a narrow margin, but lost to Stafsholt by more than 20,000 votes Tuesday.
- In the 30th Senate District, Green Bay lawyer Eric Wimberger leads Democratic De Pere City Council member Jonathon Hansen by almost 10 percentage points with all precincts reporting. The district is currently held by Sen. Dave Hansen, D-Green Bay, Jonathon Hansen’s uncle, who is not seeking another term.
- In the 23rd Assembly District, Democrat Deb Andraca declared victory over incumbent Rep. Jim Ott, R-Mequon. With all of precincts reporting, Andraca was up by about 1,300 votes.
- Wisconsin's 13th Assembly District also appears to have flipped blue, with Sara Rodriguez up by 725 votes over incumbent Rep. Rob Hutton, R-Brookfield, with all precincts reporting.
Suburban districts like Ott's and Hutton's had been eyed by Democrats as potential gains this year, due in part to an apparent shift among suburban voters — primarily women in the WOW counties of Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington — away from the Republican Party under Donald Trump. The president made a considerable push in the final weeks of his campaign to shore up support among suburban women.
Hutton was elected to the Assembly in 2012 and Ott has served in the chamber for 14 years.
"We've seen the constituents in those districts really changing their opinion on issues and their priorities, and we saw Republican representatives in those districts who weren't changing along with the districts," Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said.
Close races
In the 24th Assembly District, incumbent Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, beat Democratic challenger Emily Siegrist by 3 percentage points. In the 51st Assembly District, incumbent Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, defeated Democratic challenger Kriss Marion by about 4 percentage points.
"There were a number of seats we have seen continue to move our way that we fell short in, but percentage jumps in support of Democratic candidates is incredibly impressive and I think that probably highlights future opportunities for Democrats, especially with fair maps," Hintz said.
Despite being declared by Republicans as one of the most vulnerable districts in the state, incumbent Robyn Vining, D-Wauwatosa, fended off a challenge by Republican Bonnie Lee in Wisconsin's 14th Assembly District. With all precincts reporting, Vining — who flipped the seat by a less than 1 point margin in 2018 — led Lee by about 8 percentage points.
Support Local Journalism
In another close race, Rep. Beth Meters, D-Bayfield, declared victory over challenger James Bolen in the 74th Assembly District. Meyers was up by about 3 points with all precincts reporting.
In the Senate, Democrat Brad Pfaff declared victory over former state Sen. Dan Kapanke in the state's 32nd district — ensuring that Democrats had successfully prevented a GOP supermajority in the chamber. With all precincts reporting, Pfaff led Kapanke by 589 votes, or less than 1 percentage point.
Pfaff is poised to join the the same state Senate that rejected his appointment to agriculture secretary by Evers late last year.
Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, who sits on the powerful state budget committee, also was up by about 9 percentage points over Democrat Neal Plotkin, with all precincts reporting — despite big Democratic spending in that district leading up to the election.
The offices for Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, who won his bid for the 5th Congressional District Tuesday, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.
Spending advantage
Democratic candidates this year held a major advantage in the form of campaign fundraising and outsider spending, which has oftentimes been a strength for the GOP. The state Democratic Party also launched a Save the Veto campaign this year aimed at preventing Republicans from making major gains in either chamber.
"Despite their onslaught in outside money, all the Democrats have to show for their efforts is a 60-plus GOP majority in the Assembly and two new Senate seats," Republican Party of Wisconsin chairman Andrew Hitt said.
WDC reported on Tuesday that the state Democratic Party, Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee, and the State Senate Democratic Committee raised more than $2.2 million from large contributors between Oct. 21 and Nov. 2. In the same span, the state Republican Party, Republican Assembly Campaign Committee, and the Committee to Elect a Republican Senate raised nearly $1.1 million from such contributors.
Outsider spending on legislative races reached $8.2 million as of Monday, with Democratic groups spending more than $5.3 million, almost double the $2.9 million spent by GOP groups, according to WDC.
But Rothschild, who has been a vocal proponent for nonpartisan redistricting, said Republican-gerrymandered legislative districts have made it incredibly difficult for Democrats to make major gains in the Legislature.
In 2018, Wisconsin Democrats saw one of their most successful elections in years, with the party sweeping all statewide contests and unseating three GOP incumbents — including the ouster of two-term Republican Gov. Scott Walker. At the same time, Republicans in 2018 held their now decade-long majority in the Senate and Assembly.
"All the money in the world couldn’t shift the balance of power in those districts," Rothschild said.
Also on the ballot Tuesday in more than a dozen counties and municipalities was a non-binding referendum in favor of banning gerrymandered districts. The referendum passed in all 11 counties and three municipalities. A total of 28 counties and 16 municipalities have passed such a referendum over the last few years.
Follow the Wisconsin State Journal's 2020 presidential election coverage
The candidates for the Nov. 3 election have accepted their party nominations. Who will win the key battleground state of Wisconsin?
Still, last-minute court rulings could mean results being delayed in Wisconsin by days.
Big margins in northern Wisconsin were critical to President Donald Trump's 2016 win in Wisconsin.
The few Wisconsin delegates who traveled to this week’s Republican National Convention in North Carolina said the event — which was downsized …
Only four of Wisconsin's 52 GOP delegates plan to attend the scaled-down Charlotte convention, while others will watch from home.
At one point, Baldwin was considered near the top of Biden's list of potential picks to run alongside him for the presidency this fall.
Kicking off the DNC on Wednesday from the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Evers expressed regret that the convention, which shifted last week to a mostly online event due to COVID-19, could not be held in-person.
"As we all recognize, it’s not exactly what we thought it was going to be, but what we’ve been forced to deal with," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said of the first-of-its-kind convention.
In addition to once boasting more than 50,000 visitors and hundreds of millions of tourism dollars, Milwaukee's political bash also aimed to cleanse Democrats' palate of Trump's margin-thin victory over Hillary Clinton here in 2016.
Biden leads Trump 49% to 43% among Wisconsin respondents. Biden's lead in Wisconsin widens to 52% to 44% among voters who say they are "certain" to vote in November.
Biden led by a 6-point margin among likely voters over Trump in a June Marquette poll.
Republican President Donald Trump also has caused controversy for saying he might deliver acceptance speech at White House.
Community organizers in Milwaukee have shifted their voter outreach programs to focus on mail-in absentee ballot education.
The poll also found former Vice President Joe Biden widening his lead over President Donald Trump in the state and a declining concern among Wisconsinites over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perceptions of whether or not the president delivered on the promises he made during his 2016 campaign differ drastically along party lines.
Marquette poll finds majority still approves of Tony Evers' 'safer at home' order, but support has dropped
The latest poll's results come as Wisconsin faces unprecedented unemployment numbers, which have risen sharply following state efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by shutting down some businesses or limiting services at others.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the state four years ago, was still in the race when the polls closed last Tuesday, but he suspended his campaign the following day — nearly a week before results would be reported. On Monday, he endorsed Joe Biden.
Organizers are searching for ways to empower voters in communities of color and low-income areas that saw a decrease in turnout during the 2016 general election.
As the remaining Democratic presidential candidates look to begin large-scale campaign efforts in Wisconsin, they enter a battleground state that already has received considerable attention from President Donald Trump.
In this week’s Front Page podcast, Wisconsin State Journal state and politics reporter Mitchell Schmidt discusses the field of candidates, the upsets, the victories, and what Wisconsin voters will have to look forward to, as we near the Democratic National Convention.
All other major candidates in the race received between 9 and 17% support.
In the general election, President Donald Trump faces a tight race against the Democratic field in Wisconsin.
Results of a new Wisconsin state-wide poll, released Sunday, show Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in a commanding lead ahead of Democratic presidential nominees. But, given the surprise outcome of the 2016 presidential election, the question remains: How accurate are political polls in an election year?
UW-Madison's Elections Research Center plans to launch a new poll to complement the Marquette Law School Poll.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.