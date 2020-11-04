GOP picks up two state Senate seats, Democrats win two suburban Assembly districts

Despite efforts by Wisconsin Republicans to secure veto-proof majorities in both state chambers, the GOP ultimately fell one seat short in the Senate — picking up two districts in that chamber — and lost two seats in the Assembly as Democrats picked up wins in suburban districts, according to unofficial results.

While Republicans maintain majorities in both chambers, thanks to GOP-friendly districts drawn in 2011, supermajorities would have allowed Republicans to override any veto by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and all but guarantee the GOP full control over how districts are redrawn next year to account for population changes. With a divided government in Wisconsin, any maps drawn next year will most likely once again end up in state or federal court.

"Our ability to veto either bad district lines through redistricting or vetoing bad legislation still is within my purview," Evers said on a media call with reporters Wednesday. "Our state is and always has been a very contested, bipartisan state so we work together to get what we can get accomplished."