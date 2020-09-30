GOP loses bid to suspend Wisconsin absentee ballot ruling

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Wisconsin, absentee ballots typically must be received by the time polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Democrats and their allies sued, arguing that more time was needed to count them this year because of the massive number of absentee ballots being cast due to the coronavirus pandemic. A federal judge on Sept. 21 agreed and granted the extension, which the appeals court upheld.

Republicans across the country have fought attempts to expand voting, particularly in battleground states such as Wisconsin. Democrats contend the move is meant to suppress the votes of people more likely to vote Democratic.

The Democratic National Committee, the state Democratic Party and allied groups including the League of Women Voters sued in Wisconsin to extend the absentee ballot deadline after the April presidential primary saw long lines, fewer polling places, a shortage of workers and thousands of ballots mailed days after the election.

Wisconsin elections officials anticipate as many as 2 million people will cast absentee ballots to avoid the risk of catching the coronavirus at the polls. As of Wednesday, more than 1.2 million absentee ballots had been requested and more than 350,000 had been returned. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 29, but officials say people who want to vote that way should not wait that long.