GOP legislative leaders: Dismiss lawsuit challenging abortion ban because it's filed against the wrong people

Courts should dismiss the lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's near-complete abortion ban because it's wrongfully filed against Republican legislative leaders, the defendants' attorneys said Monday in a court document.

Beyond saying the case should be dismissed because the defendants can't enforce the law, attorneys for the GOP leaders said Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and the other plaintiffs have no interest of their own in the case because they aren't private citizens fearing legal action against them.

The Monday response from GOP legislative leaders comes almost two months after Kaul and other plaintiffs asked a Dane County court to void the state's sweeping ban, which was first passed in 1849. That law bans abortions from the time of conception with an exception for saving the mother's life. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Additionally, the defendants claim the case is improper because the plaintiffs' claims depend on the "speculative possibility of enforcement in the future, a hypothetical controversy not ripe for the Court’s resolution."

"Plaintiffs’ claimed need for clarity about the scope of the law is merely an impermissible request for an advisory opinion about abstract legal questions," the filing continues. "Any one of these defects, standing on its own, compels the Court to dismiss this case as non-justiciable."

Kaul filed the lawsuit several days after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, which ended the constitutional right to an abortion. While there’s no legal consensus on whether the 1849 law is still in effect, the threat of prosecution under the law led Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to halt abortions in the state.

The defendants in the lawsuit are Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester; Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg; and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield. Besides Kaul, the plaintiffs are the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services, the Wisconsin Medical Examining Board and the latter group’s chair, Sheldon Wasserman.

A spokesperson for Kaul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to saying the legislators shouldn't be sued because they can't enforce the law, their attorneys say the Republican leaders are protected from legal action under the Wisconsin Constitution, citing a passage stating, "[n]o member of the legislature shall be liable in any civil action, or criminal prosecution whatever, for words spoken in debate.”

Kaul in his initial filing argued that a 1985 abortion law — which prohibits abortions after fetal viability and includes an exception for saving a mother’s life or health — conflicts with the earlier, near-complete prohibition.

“Either it is lawful to provide a pre-viability abortion, or it is not," Kaul said in the complaint. "Either it is lawful to provide an abortion to preserve the mother’s health, or it is not.”

But attorneys for the GOP legislators said that Kaul didn't note any credible threats of somebody being prosecuted for providing the procedure, noting that without such a case the purported conflict between the two abortion laws couldn't become clear.

"Without some 'real, precise, and immediate' basis for adjudication, the Court should not wade into such a dispute," the attorneys said.

Either way, those two laws don't conflict, the attorneys said. The 1985 prohibition might only ban abortions after viability but it doesn't explicitly permit them before then, the defendants said. They suggest that ban could govern abortions performed after viability while the sweeping ban would cover all other procedures.

Kaul also said the near-total ban should be declared unenforceable because of its disuse. But the defendants on Monday said Kaul didn't cite any law, court case or constitutional provision to support that claim.

"Defendants are not aware of any Wisconsin case invalidating a statute on these grounds," the Monday filing states. "Plaintiffs’ claim simply does not exist under Wisconsin law."

The case is likely to end up at the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which has a 4-3 conservative majority. Its occasional swing voter, Justice Brian Hagedorn, once wrote Planned Parenthood was “a wicked organization more committed to killing babies than to helping women” and said Roe should be overturned. The court majority could flip next year with an election to replace retiring conservative Justice Patience Roggensack.