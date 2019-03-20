By this fall, a new legislative task force formed by the leader of the Wisconsin state Assembly will offer a series of proposed law changes aimed at solving Wisconsin's water pollution problems, the panel's chairman said on the eve of the panel's first meeting Wednesday.
Rep. Todd Novak, the chairman of the Speaker's Task Force on Water Quality said in an interview Tuesday that he hopes to see unanimous bipartisan recommendations that will pass both houses of the Legislature and be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
"I think the water has risen to the top of the priorities for both parties," said Novak, a third-term GOP representative from Dodgeville.
For the last eight years the Legislature's Republican majority and minority Democrats have had some of their bitterest battles over water issues as the GOP pushed through measures sought by business interests.
GOP lawmakers and Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who was defeated by Evers in November, reduced wetland protections despite opposition from conservation groups who warned about increased flooding, dirtier groundwater and loss of wildlife habitat for hunters.
Republicans also reduced restrictions on high-capacity water wells despite decades of scientific research linking heavy pumping by farms to dried up lakes and streams. Meanwhile, the majority largely ignored proposals for clean water measures offered by Democrats.
And the GOP majority has stood by as a 2011 law prevents state agencies from imposing environmental regulations that legislators haven't specifically included in the law.
As a result, the state Department of Natural Resources has approved scores of high-powered wells with capacity to withdraw billions of gallons of water from places where DNR experts said lakes, trout streams and drinking water would be harmed.
Because the legislature hasn't specifically given its approval, the DNR is also barred from requiring farms and feedlots from installing equipment to monitor groundwater to make sure it isn't being contaminated by manure that is stored in large lagoons and spread on fields.
Municipalities and factories pollute, but they've been forced to discharge less under state laws enabled by the federal Clean Water Act of the 1970s. Farm pollution laws usually can't be enforced unless the government pays farmers, and Wisconsin has never allocated money equal to the task. Meanwhile, budget cuts have weakened the DNR's ability to prevent pollution under laws that allow it to regulate large animal feedlots.
New awareness of water woes
Novak is among those who say there is a new awareness among Republican lawmakers about widespread contamination of lakes, streams and drinking water contamination their constituents have been howling about for years. -- hazardous nitrate and bacterial and viral contamination from farms and septic systems in rural areas, and toxic lead poisoning from pipes in cities and towns.
"I think that’s going to help move whatever comes out of this task force," Novak said. "It's a priority of the Democrats and a priority now of the Republicans."
Novak said he has already heard from a large number of individuals and groups, including some with concerns about what the task force might do. Agricultural interests expressed worries about being blamed for more than their share of the water problems, he said
"The ag groups are very supportive," Novak said. "I met with them, (and) they were a little apprehensive at first."
A lobbyist from a Madison-based environmental group said Novak has invited her to speak along with representatives of other nonprofits and industry groups at a future task force meeting.
Amber Meyer Smith said she's encouraged that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos formed a bipartisan committee, but she is wary of the possibility that clean water proposals from Evers or others could be postponed by a Republican majority until the task force completes its work.
"We will be looking for action and not just discussion because we can’t afford to wait to get people clean water," Smith said. "I don’t think it’s going to take that long with all that we already know and the science that has already been done and all the solutions we know exist."
The task force is beginning its work Wednesday with the first of a dozen or more information-gathering sessions. Testimony will be heard in the first session from experts from the Department of Natural Resources and state agencies that oversee public health, agriculture and the study of groundwater.
Another meeting in Madison will include testimony from industry groups and conservationists. Then the panel will travel the state from south to north, listening to experts and members of the public about particular water quality problems they face.
For example, one session will focus on toxic highly fluorinated compounds known by the acronym PFAS that have been detected in drinking water in Marinette and Madison and in groundwater elsewhere.
Five objectives
Vos announced the task force in January, a day after government researchers announced a study that found contaminants in 42 percent of randomly selected private wells in three southwestern Wisconsin counties, including Novak's district.
Vos wants the task force to examine:
• Best practices for testing and data collection, measuring water quality in different parts of the state, and types of soil.
• The sources and causes of water contamination.
• Stakeholders' assessments of current practices aimed at limiting pollutants that run off the land into water, and suggestions for improvements.
• Remedies to protect a healthy and stable supply of water for residents and industry.
• Best designs for wells and septic systems to safeguard a healthy water supply.
Novak said Vos "has been amazing" in his enthusiasm for the task force's work. The group may make some recommendations as early as this summer for items where there may already be agreement, such as providing more grant funding for water quality measures, and the panel could continue next year if it identifies areas that need additional study and action, Novak said.
Novak acknowledged that water and pollution have been extensively studied by scientists associated with state agencies and the University of Wisconsin System. But it will be important to walk all the task for members through the information so that everyone has a common understanding, he said.
"My goal is that a lot of good comes out of this," Novak said. "As I tell people, it’s not a Republican and Democrat issue."
Novak laughed and added: "I may be naive, but I hope not."
This article will be updated.