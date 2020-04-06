GOP-led Legislature refuses proposal to eliminate in-person voting in Tuesday's election

In a Saturday statement, Evers accused GOP leaders of "playing politics with public safety" by ignoring the proposal.

"It’s wrong," Evers said in the statement. "No one should have to choose between their health and their right to vote. Being a good leader means listening to the experts, being willing to adjust our course based on the science, and making the tough decisions necessary to protect the people of our state."

Representatives with the offices of Fitzgerald and Vos did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Evers has said he is considering further action if Republicans ignore the proposal, but forcing the order would likely result in a lawsuit.

Whatever the result of voting, Wisconsinites won’t know about it until almost a week after the in-person election on April 7.

A federal judge on Thursday rejected calls to postpone Wisconsin’s presidential primary and spring election, but did push back the deadline for filing absentee ballots until April 13. The order has been appealed.

More than 1.2 million absentee ballots had been requested in the state by Monday, shattering previous records for any election. So far, more than 720,000 ballots have been returned.

