GOP-led Legislature refuses proposal to eliminate in-person voting in Tuesday's election

After taking no action over the weekend on emergency legislation proposed late last week by Gov. Tony Evers to eliminate in-person voting on Tuesday, the GOP-led Assembly and Senate have again adjourned the special session until after the election.
In less than a minute Monday, the chief clerk of the Assembly convened and adjourned the session until Wednesday. No lawmakers were present for the session. The Senate made a similar move earlier in the day.
With Monday's decision, it's all but certain that in-person voting will proceed tomorrow, despite concerns and challenges brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak.
In late March, Evers, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, agreed with plans to move forward with the election, which features a Wisconsin Supreme Court race, presidential primary and hundreds of local races.
However, on Friday, Evers called on the GOP-led Legislature to convene to take up emergency legislation to eliminate in-person voting and extend the deadlines for requesting and returning absentee ballots. The proposal also would mail an absentee ballot to every remaining voter in the state who has not requested one.
In a Saturday statement, Evers accused GOP leaders of "playing politics with public safety" by ignoring the proposal.
"It’s wrong," Evers said in the statement. "No one should have to choose between their health and their right to vote. Being a good leader means listening to the experts, being willing to adjust our course based on the science, and making the tough decisions necessary to protect the people of our state."
Representatives with the offices of Fitzgerald and Vos did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Evers has said he is considering further action if Republicans ignore the proposal, but forcing the order would likely result in a lawsuit.
Whatever the result of voting, Wisconsinites won’t know about it until almost a week after the in-person election on April 7.
A federal judge on Thursday rejected calls to postpone Wisconsin’s presidential primary and spring election, but did push back the deadline for filing absentee ballots until April 13. The order has been appealed.
More than 1.2 million absentee ballots had been requested in the state by Monday, shattering previous records for any election. So far, more than 720,000 ballots have been returned.
