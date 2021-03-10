GOP-led finance committee to hold 3 in-person budget sessions and 1 online offering

The GOP leaders of Wisconsin's budget committee have announced three in-person sessions — along with an online session — to gather public input on the state's 2021-23 biennial budget.

Gov. Tony Evers also this week announced six online sessions to collect public input on his "Badger Bounceback" budget agenda, but Republicans, who control the Legislature, have already signaled plans to scrap the Democratic governor's proposal and draft their own budget.

On Wednesday, the Republican leaders of the Joint Committee on Finance said they felt it was important to move forward with in-person public input sessions, despite concerns by some over doing so during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are not going to hide in Madison, we are going to get out there and hear directly from the people, just as this committee has always done," committee co-chairman Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said. "We also recognize though that times are a little bit different now with the national pandemic, that we’re hopefully moving out of right now, so we also will provide a virtual option this time."