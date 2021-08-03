GOP-led committee votes to block UW campuses from vaccination rules, mandatory virus testing

In a statement, Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, said the committee “has told the UW System they can no longer ignore state law with regards to Covid-19 mandates impacting students and campus visitors."

"Government issued Covid-19 mandates and lockdowns have failed miserably in dealing with this virus," Nass said. "The path forward in addressing Covid-19 is not through excessive government mandates, but in the restoration of Americans being able to make voluntary informed decisions based on their individual health circumstances.”

The committee's four Democratic members, who all voted against the measure, decried the decision as one that flies in the face of public health recommendations to increase precautions like mask-wearing as cases of the highly contagious delta variant climb across the state.

"Legislative Republicans sat idly by for nearly a year, refusing to lift a finger to help stop the spread of COVID or address the economic devastation it caused," Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, said in a statement. "Now, they're doing something even worse — abusing their positions to ensure that the virus spreads faster, by discouraging vaccination and masking and taking legally dubious steps to stop reasonable mitigation practices."