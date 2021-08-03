GOP-led committee votes to block UW campuses from vaccination rules, mandatory virus testing

A Republican-controlled legislative committee voted Tuesday to require University of Wisconsin System campuses to first get the committee's approval before imposing mandatory masking, testing and vaccination policies.
The decision comes as UW-Madison officials discuss the possibility of implementing a campuswide mask mandate and expanded testing requirements for unvaccinated members of the campus community.
Under the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules' vote, which was carried out through the use of paper ballots and without a formal meeting or public comment, the UW System will have to submit any plans for COVID-19 policies to the committee as emergency rules within 30 days — or cease mandating any such measures.
Once rules are submitted, the committee will have the ability to vote to suspend parts or all of the measures.
"Today’s action feels like a political statement; our focus is to ensure we are doing what needs to be done now to safely open for in-person teaching this fall," System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said in an email.
In a statement, Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, said the committee “has told the UW System they can no longer ignore state law with regards to Covid-19 mandates impacting students and campus visitors."
"Government issued Covid-19 mandates and lockdowns have failed miserably in dealing with this virus," Nass said. "The path forward in addressing Covid-19 is not through excessive government mandates, but in the restoration of Americans being able to make voluntary informed decisions based on their individual health circumstances.”
The committee's four Democratic members, who all voted against the measure, decried the decision as one that flies in the face of public health recommendations to increase precautions like mask-wearing as cases of the highly contagious delta variant climb across the state.
"Legislative Republicans sat idly by for nearly a year, refusing to lift a finger to help stop the spread of COVID or address the economic devastation it caused," Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, said in a statement. "Now, they're doing something even worse — abusing their positions to ensure that the virus spreads faster, by discouraging vaccination and masking and taking legally dubious steps to stop reasonable mitigation practices."
UW-Madison currently plans to require weekly testing for unvaccinated students living on campus this fall. Officials also are discussing whether to extend the testing requirement to include all unvaccinated students and employees. Chancellor Rebecca Blank said Monday a decision may come later this month.
The UW-Madison faculty advocacy group PROFS came out against Nass’ proposal last week, calling it “another instance of legislative overreach and micromanagement” of the System. The group warned that removing public health measures from campuses’ toolboxes will severely curtail their ability to maintain the safety of students and staff.
UW-Milwaukee announced last week plans to require weekly testing for unvaccinated students and employees, as well as an indoor mask mandate.
With Tuesday's vote, those proposals will now need to go before the GOP-led rules committee.
“By torpedoing these public health measures during a pandemic, Sen. Nass and legislative Republicans are showing they have no regard for the health and safety of our students or faculty," committee member Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, said. "Playing political gatekeeper in this situation is like shorting out a tornado siren during a tornado watch. It’s reckless and puts our entire community in greater danger."
Former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, UW System's interim president and former U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary, said last week the System "will continue to use its authority to take nimble and reasonable steps that enable us to keep our campuses open."