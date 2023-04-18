An anonymous legislator on the state's GOP-controlled finance committee on Tuesday objected to a plan by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration to spend $8 million in opioid settlement funds to address skyrocketing drug use.

It was the second time in eight months that the Joint Finance Committee objected to plans for spending portions of the $500 million the state expects to get from opioid manufacturers and other parties over nearly two decades — although in that earlier case, the committee approved amended plans soon after lodging its initial objections.

It's unclear if the delays affect efforts to fight abuse, given that most of the money at issue has not been in state coffers at the times the Evers administration and GOP legislative leaders were haggling over how to spend it.

A member of the committee on Tuesday objected to the state Department of Health Services’ plan to spend $8 million, which the organization expects to receive in July, on boosting distribution of opioid overdose-reversal agents, fentanyl testing strips and other efforts, leaving implementation of the plan in question.

The committee's rejection letter didn't specify who objected to the spending plan or why.

"An objection has been raised to this request and a meeting of the Joint Committee on Finance will be scheduled," stated the Tuesday letter to DHS signed by committee co-chairs Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green.

"Wisconsin is facing an opioid crisis, but Republicans in the Legislature have — twice now in eight months — single-handedly obstructed millions in settlement funds that we could use today to fight it," Evers said in response.

Spokespeople for DHS didn't respond to a request for comment on whether the objection had any consequences for the agency's proposal.

The agency proposed spending $4 million to expand fentanyl- and overdose-reversal agents, $1 million to implement substance-abuse prevention classes in schools, and $3 million to support capital projects to expand drug treatment, harm reduction, prevention and recovery statewide.

“By DHS’s own admission, ‘there is limited information to report at this time’ on the use of previously received opioid settlement funds," Born and Marklein said in a statement. "The proposal for the new round of funding appears to invest in initiatives from the last round that have not yet proven effective."

The committee will continue talking to stakeholders to make sure the funds are "put to the most effective use," Born and Marklein said.

The committee rejected a $31 million spending plan in August, but approved an adjusted plan to use the settlement funds in September, after Evers said the committee's earlier rejection "simply defies logic."

Some $10 million of that is being spent on upgrading or building new addiction-treatment facilities, with $6 million going to tribal nations for prevention and treatment and $3 million going to law enforcement. Another $3 million is to expand access to naloxone, or Narcan, the overdose-reversal drug, and $2 million is to increase the distribution of fentanyl test strips.

Single-use fentanyl strips can be dipped into water containing a small sample from a pill, powder or injectable drug. Lines on the strips show the presence of fentanyl. The goal is to help drug users make informed decisions, such as using less of a drug or using only as long as someone else is present to monitor them.

More than 90% of opioid overdose deaths in 2021 involved fentanyl or other synthetic opioids, with fentanyl overdoses nearly doubling from 2019 to 2021, DHS said in a public health advisory in August.

The agency last year reported a record 1,427 opioid overdose deaths in 2021, 16.3% more than the previous record in 2020 and more than twice the toll from six and seven years earlier. Health officials blame fentanyl for much of the increase.