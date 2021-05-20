GOP-led budget committee largely rejects Tony Evers' plan to spend $70 million to combat homelessness

Republicans on the committee said several items proposed by Democratic lawmakers could come before the Legislature in the form of individual bills. In addition, Republicans said the $2.5 billion in federal stimulus funds, of which Evers’ has sole discretion over as governor, could also be used toward homelessness programs.

"We know there was a significant investment made, we know that some of those funds have already been distributed and we also know that a lot of new funding is going to be coming our way and there are going to be options to invest more in some of these programs," Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, said.

Body cameras

Another item in Evers’ budget that Republicans rejected Thursday would have allocated $100,000 over the two-year period to buy 35 to 50 body cameras — at an estimated cost of $800 to $1,200 per camera — for Capitol police officers.

Tourism funding

The committee also voted to allocate $1.56 million, split over the biennium, toward ongoing marketing by the state’s tourism department.

The committee also approved about $700,000 in one-time funding over the two-year period to the state’s Office of Outdoor Recreation.

Broadband postponed