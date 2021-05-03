GOP leaders request meeting with Tony Evers over use of federal COVID-19 funds

Republican legislative leaders have requested a meeting with Gov. Tony Evers to discuss how the Democratic governor plans to spend billions in federal coronavirus stimulus dollars before the GOP-led finance committee starts voting on the 2021-23 budget this Thursday.

In a letter sent Monday from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and co-chairs of the state's powerful budget committee Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, the Republicans request a meeting with the governor "as soon as possible" to walk through Evers' plans for $3.2 billion allocated to the state in the latest federal stimulus.

The federal money, which the governor has full discretion over, represents one-time funds, yet Republicans in the Legislature say knowing how Evers plans to use those dollars could factor into the upcoming budget.

"We are eager to add your plans to the state budget discussion so that we may dedicate precious state resources to the priorities of all Wisconsinites," the lawmakers said in the letter. "As we have said, we need to know where the federal funds are going so that we can direct state funds where we need them."