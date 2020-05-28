GOP leaders question whether struggling businesses could still face unemployment tax increase

Vos and Fitzgerald said in the letter the provision was meant to mitigate large tax increases on employers most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new law also aims to prevent employers from having to pay higher taxes as a result of COVID-19-related layoffs or furloughs.

"The outrageous decision to break the law is made worse by the fact that in so doing, the department is making it even harder for the employers impacted by the health crisis to get their businesses open and bring their employees back to work," Vos and Fitzgerald said in the letter.

The Republican leaders asked that DWD immediately correct the issue. The new law calls for COVID-19-related unemployment claims to be charged to the balancing account, which is supplemented by interest on the trust fund and a solvency tax paid by employers.

Susan Quam, executive vice president of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, said increased payroll taxes would only further harm an already struggling food and beverage industry.

"Our operators are very concerned about that," Quam said. "If they are going to see a tax increase … it’s almost like, how much more salt can we pour in the wound?”