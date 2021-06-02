GOP leaders discuss workforce shortage, increased enforcement of work search rules

As GOP-authored bills aimed at striking $300 federal unemployment benefits in Wisconsin work their way through the Legislature, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday said the state should also consider boosting enforcement of job search requirements to get more people back to work.
Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, joined a panel of business owners hosted by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Wednesday to discuss work force shortage issues in the state, which were present before the COVID-19 pandemic. Many who spoke during the roundtable discussion said enhanced unemployment benefits exacerbate those challenges.
"It was our biggest problem prior to COVID-19 and it has become an emergency," said WMC president and CEO Kurt Bauer.
Vos, a business owner, said in addition to eliminating enhanced benefits, the state also needs to "push a little harder to get people off the sidelines."
"It seems like in Wisconsin we do not do a very good job of No. 1, making it easy for an employer to report a no-show for an interview, and then doing anything about it," Vos said.
The Legislature's GOP-led rules committee last month eliminated the state’s emergency rule waiving work search requirements in order to be eligible for unemployment benefits.
The work search waiver first went into effect in March 2020 and was set to expire in July. With the waiver eliminated, unemployed people again have to perform four work-search activities each week in order to obtain benefits.
The Assembly's workforce committee voted along party lines Wednesday on legislation that would the eliminate the state’s participation in enhanced federal unemployment benefits, which provide individuals on unemployment an extra $300 per week.
The GOP-authored legislation will be before a Senate committee Thursday and has strong support from Republican lawmakers and some of the state's largest business organizations, but could be heading to an eventual veto by Gov. Tony Evers.
Enhanced unemployment benefits provide individuals $300 in weekly unemployment benefits in addition to the state’s maximum weekly benefit of $370. Enhanced benefits are slated to expire on Sept. 6.
"You can make a good argument that there was a need for supplemental benefits for some period of time," bill author Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said last week. "I think the time for that has come to an end.”
Republican lawmakers and several of the state's largest business organizations have said enhanced unemployment benefits have created a disincentive for some to find employment, which has exacerbated workforce shortage issues that were present before the pandemic.
"This has gone from an annoyance pre-pandemic to a crisis," Scott Mayer, chairman and CEO of Midwest employment agency QPS Employment Group, said Wednesday. Mayer estimated the agency has close to 3,000 job openings in Wisconsin.
Other organizations and several Democratic lawmakers have defended the enhanced benefits as necessary for those unable to find work as sectors of the economy continue to reopen, or those who are reluctant to return to in-person employment during the ongoing pandemic.
Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, said last week increased child care offerings and affordable housing near employers would go further to help eliminate barriers to work and help with labor shortage challenges.
"There are a lot of reasons that there is a workforce shortage and it's not necessarily the $300 in supplemental income," Johnson said.
Evers has defended enhanced unemployment benefits and last month said he was "strongly considering vetoing" the GOP-authored bill if it reaches his desk.
Wisconsin's unemployment rate sat at 3.9% in April, compared with 14.8% one year earlier, according to the state Department of Workforce Development.
Meet the Madison area's Top Workplaces
Madison’s strong economy, marked by its diversity, workforce and historically low unemployment, is a fertile seedbed for new-company innovation and place for well-established businesses to thrive. These companies are doing just that, according to their employees.
Madison’s strong economy, marked by its diversity, workforce and historically low unemployment, is a fertile seedbed for new-company innovatio…
Who determines Top Workplaces? The best judges: the employees who work there.
Engaged leadership, a culture of building employee skills and a commitment to helping members boosted Summit Credit Union to the top spot amon…
Working in a convenience store isn’t always seen as desirable, but Kwik Trip officials say their employee benefits and choosiness in hiring ha…
EVCO Plastics, a third-generation family company, believes that the power of technology is unleashed by the right human touch.
In 1969, when LeRoy Carlson started what today is TDS Telecommunications, he was a believer in investing in employees – a value that company o…
NO. 5 LARGE | WAUNAKEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT Embracing community values leads to strong, effective schools
The Waunakee Community School District draws its identity and its workplace culture from the community it serves.
EXECUTIVE Q&A/ANNA STERN, TRI-NORTH BUILDERS INC. VICE PRESIDENT Builder stresses the importance of workplace culture
Tri-North Builders Inc. was founded in Madison in 1981 as a general contracting firm and has continuously expanded services to offer pre-const…
Finding qualified, talented employees is a tough job in a low-employment landscape such as Madison’s – but keeping them is also a major challe…
Taking care of the caregivers is one of the ways that Senior Helpers built a culture of compassion among its 160 employees.
NO. 2 MIDSIZE | FAIRWAY INDEPENDENT MORTGAGE CORPORATION Fairway thrives on humility, succeeds through customer service
The first job at Fairway Independent Mortgage is humility.
Amtelco, a 44-year-old family-owned company, builds its corporate culture on a foundation of treating its employees, its customers and its com…
NO. 4 MIDSIZE | THE DOUGLAS STEWART COMPANY Teamwork, respect, accountability mark distributor’s success
When The Douglas Stewart Company took on a demanding new contract last year, everybody chipped in by working long hours and weekends – includi…
NO. 5 MIDSIZE | FIRST CHOICE DENTAL GROUP Workplace flexibility, employee support boost patient care
Kevin Klagos has a simple formula for success in dentistry: Take care of your employees and they will reflect that same care with their patients.
Widen Enterprises Inc. builds software that empowers organizations to create compelling, meaningful and measurable digital experiences.
From groceries to financial services, the midsize company category generated a range of highly ranked firms, whose dynamic approach to workpla…
EXECUTIVE Q&A/KIM LOBDELL, KL ENGINEERING OWNER & PRESIDENT Work-life balance, customer service key to firm’s culture
KL Engineering provides civil engineering services built around a specialization in transportation engineering.
The companies recognized in the Wisconsin State Journal’s Top Workplaces project this year possess not only vibrant workplace cultures, but in…
Dan Fitzgerald believes that enabling employees to make decisions – and learn from mistakes – drives the culture at Horizon Develop Build Mana…
Keeping creative minds engaged at the brand-building firm Shine United involves both empowering and rewarding employees.
Feeding employees’ ambitions to change a company and an industry, trust and fair compensation are the foundation of the culture at Abodo, an o…
Propeller Health emerged from a year of change with its employee culture intact and, company officials say, even stronger.
A few years back, Andy Kurth shifted his focus at Weed Man Lawn Care from being solely money driven to one of helping his employees succeed an…
Here are the rest of the top-ranked small firms in Top Workplaces 2020, reflecting a diversity in business types and workplace cultures that h…
Although all of the organizations recognized in this section have earned distinction as Top Workplaces for 2020, employees at some of them fel…
When it comes to feeling appreciated at work, what matters most to employees? If you answered “pay,” think again. Research shows pay is low on…