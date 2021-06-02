GOP leaders discuss workforce shortage, increased enforcement of work search rules

The work search waiver first went into effect in March 2020 and was set to expire in July. With the waiver eliminated, unemployed people again have to perform four work-search activities each week in order to obtain benefits.

The Assembly's workforce committee voted along party lines Wednesday on legislation that would the eliminate the state’s participation in enhanced federal unemployment benefits, which provide individuals on unemployment an extra $300 per week.

The GOP-authored legislation will be before a Senate committee Thursday and has strong support from Republican lawmakers and some of the state's largest business organizations, but could be heading to an eventual veto by Gov. Tony Evers.

Enhanced unemployment benefits provide individuals $300 in weekly unemployment benefits in addition to the state’s maximum weekly benefit of $370. Enhanced benefits are slated to expire on Sept. 6.

"You can make a good argument that there was a need for supplemental benefits for some period of time," bill author Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said last week. "I think the time for that has come to an end.”