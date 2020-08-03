GOP leader wants Wisconsin Senate to strike down mask order

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Legislature should act as quickly as this week or next to strike down Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate, Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said on Monday.

The order from Evers, designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus as cases continue to rise sharply in Wisconsin, took effect on Saturday. Polls have shown broad support for wearing masks, and Evers said last week that it would be "risky business" — politically and for public health — if Republicans overturned the order.

But the Legislature has the power to call itself into session to do just that.

Fitzgerald said on WISN-AM radio on Monday that he was talking with Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos about rescinding the order. Vos also opposes the mandate but has not said whether the Assembly would come in to vote it down. The Senate and Assembly would have to vote to rescind the order, a move that Evers could not veto.