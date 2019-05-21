With the Legislature's budget panel taking up the issue Thursday, State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says the chamber's Republican majority is discussing increasing state aid to school districts by $200 per pupil in each of the next two years.
The comments by Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, came in a brief interview with the Wisconsin State Journal Tuesday.
Such a plan — in which districts get $200 per pupil in 2019-20, then an additional $200 more per pupil in 2020-21 — would mirror the centerpiece of the school-funding increase in the most recent state budget that former Gov. Scott Walker signed in 2017.
But it contrasts with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' proposal for the next budget. Evers wants to pump $611 million into general school aids through a revised state funding formula that would guarantee a basic level of funding for each student, but provide additional funding for low-income students.
The per-pupil funding stream gives districts a flat amount per student, not accounting for a district's property-tax base.
The Legislature's budget-writing Joint Finance Committee is set to take up school funding in its Thursday session. The 16-member committee typically builds the budget and sends it to the full Assembly and Senate for passage.
Fitzgerald spokesman Alec Zimmerman said the official Senate Republican position won't be finalized before Senate Republicans discuss it in closed caucus. They're set to meet Wednesday to discuss school funding and other topics, he said.
Assembly Republicans are set to meet privately Tuesday and are likely to discuss school funding too.
Fitzgerald's office did not immediately respond to inquiries about whether Senate Republicans are discussing other major school-funding increases, such as for special education.
Evers' plan, which calls for a total $1.4 billion state-aid infusion to school districts, also gives $606 million over two years to districts to help them bridge the gap between services they're required to give students with special needs and the funds they get to do it.
GOP lawmakers previously signaled they would not support a school-funding increase as large as Evers proposed, or as large of a special education increase as he proposed.
Sen. Tom Tiffany, R-Hazelhurst, a Joint Finance member, told the State Journal last week that he views the funding increase given to schools in the most recent budget as a template for a similar increase in this budget.
Another finance committee member, Sen. Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, questioned whether GOP lawmakers would be able to match the increase given two years ago.
The 2017-19 budget, covering the two-year cycle ending June 30, gave school districts a $639 million funding boost. Its centerpiece was a $505 million increase in per-pupil aid to districts of $200 per pupil in 2017-18, then an additional $204 per pupil beyond that in 2018-19.