A key Republican lawmaker said he is confident that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' choice to run the Department of Natural Resources is qualified, but he's not sure the Legislature should confirm him.
After a three-and-a-half-hour confirmation hearing on Thursday, Sen. Tom Tiffany said he needs to be assured that the nominee -- Preston Cole -- will be in charge of the DNR and that the agency won't be run by Evers or his appointees.
Tiffany said he would confer with leaders of the Republican-dominated Legislature before he decides on scheduling a committee vote on Cole's confirmation.
Tiffany, a frequent critic of the DNR who is chairman of the Senate sporting heritage committee, and other members of the committee questioned Cole on a range of issues that have been controversial -- including enforcement of pollution laws, reliance on science in decision-making, policies on climate change, and hunting and fishing regulations.
Confronted with several anecdotes from Tiffany about alleged wrongdoing by DNR employees, Cole at least once said he would be surprised if the allegation was true, but he also promised to investigate and report his findings.
And Cole was clear that he intended for the department to continue enforcing natural resources laws, even in cases like one where Tiffany said a "technicality" forced one of his constituents to rebuild a waterfront boardwalk to bring it into compliance with the law.
Cole also said that there could be times when DNR staff would publicly advise lawmakers against proposed legislation they viewed as harmful, and that agency experts would always be available to give advice when legislation was being written.
"If we have a stance, I'm not afraid to go on record with that stance," Cole said. "It’s our opinion… We have to play that card wide open and with transparency.
Public testimony by DNR employees at legislative hearings waned during the eight years of Gov. Scott Walker's administration, raising questions about whether the public was being fully informed about all the implications of laws that were being enacted.
Evers has promised to restore science-based decision-making and enforcement of pollution laws, and Cole defended those principles during the hearing.
Under state law, the governor nominates top executives at state agencies subject to confirmation by lawmakers.
The committee chairman, Tiffany, R-Hazelhurst, said he had twice previously met in private with Cole and was confident of his ability to run the DNR.
But Tiffany said he needed to be assured that Cole would truly be in control of the department.
Cole has been appointed to the DNR policy board by Democratic and Republican governors.
But Tiffany said he was concerned about going back to the "dark Doyle days" -- a reference to the administration of Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle from 2003 through 2010. Tiffany said businesses seeking environmental permits were treated inconsistently, and some DNR employees with science backgrounds didn't understand wildlife as well as ordinary people.
Committee member Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, countered by saying that over the last eight years under Walker the governor's office exercised tighter political control on the DNR on behalf of business interests who contributed to the Republican's campaign coffers.
Tiffany said there were no members of the public who registered comments opposing Cole's confirmation. Tiffany didn't say how many registrations were filed.
This artiicle will be updated.