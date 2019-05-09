Republican members of the Legislature's budget-writing committee voted Thursday to strip 131 items from Gov. Tony Evers' plan for the next state budget, despite pleas from Wisconsin Democrats to spare one of its cornerstones: a plan to expand Medicaid eligibility to 82,000 Wisconsinites.
The vote was on party lines, 11-4, with all Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee in favor and all Democrats opposed.
Also removed from Evers' budget were his plans to hike taxes on large manufactuers and some high earners, overhaul state marijuana laws by legalizing medical marijuana and decriminalizing possession of small amounts of the drug, and increase the state's minimum wage to $10.50 an hour by 2023.
Shortly before the vote, one of the committee's GOP leaders said he sees no path to compromise on Medicaid expansion, one of Evers' top budget priorities.
"From there it simply becomes Medicaid Light," said Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, who co-chairs the Legislature's budget-writing Joint Finance Committee.
The comments came shortly before the committee began its first budget session of 2019 -- the first step to craft the state's next tax-and-spending plan for the two-year period starting July 1.
Democrats on the committee said they're open to compromise but accused their GOP colleagues of simply saying "no" to Evers' Medicaid plan. They said Republican lawmakers are ignoring the health-care funding infusion that Medicaid expansion would direct from Washington, D.C., to their districts -- as well as polls showing strong public support for the move.
Evers, meanwhile, urged constituents to press Republican lawmakers to reconsider before they voted to strip the 131 items from Evers' budget.
Republicans have not specified how they will account for a $1.4 billion budget hole created by their plan to scrap the Medicaid expansion and Evers' plans to increase taxes by limiting tax breaks on large manufacturers and on capital gains for high earners.
They have made clear their budget will spend less than Evers' $83 billion two-year plan. Thursday's vote means GOP lawmakers likely will not go along with Evers' plan to give a $1.4 billion infusion to K-12 school districts.
Nygren said Thursday that it's premature to say exactly how the Legislature's budget will differ from Evers'. Nygren said he hopes the budget will provide some level of increased funding for schools, address reimbursement rates for health care providers and address the state's transportation-funding struggles.
Evers has proposed to increase the gas tax by 8 cents and increase heavy truck and vehicle title fees to provide a $600 million funding boost for roads, bridges and transit.
Nygren, R-Marinette, said Republican lawmakers expect to have their budget on Evers' desk by the end of June.
Evers isn't backing down on his plan to expand Medicaid under former President Barack Obama's health care law. It would extend eligibility to Wisconsinites making between 100 percent and 138 percent of the federal poverty level.
The Evers administration says additional federal money obtained through Medicaid expansion would save the state $324 million over two years. That money could be invested in other programs to draw down more federal dollars, for a total $1.6 billion in new investment in hospitals, nursing homes, dental care, maternal care and other health services.
Citing public polls showing solid support for the move, Evers vowed last week to "fight like hell" to preserve the measure under intense opposition from some GOP legislators, especially Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
"Let’s not forget what this vote means," Evers wrote in a Twitter post Thursday morning. "The GOP is voting to gut funding for our plan to help moms and babies, increase dental care services, improve long-term care, and much more. There’s still time to call your legislators and stop this."
But Republican lawmakers, decrying it as an "expansion of welfare," have cited a study saying said it would increase private insurance consumer costs by more than it would save taxpayers.
Nygren also said the 82,000 who would become newly eligible for Medicaid already are eligible for partially subsidized health coverage on the state's exchange created by the federal health care law.
Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, said he wants to change the health care system but believes that should involve fixing the federal health care law.
“There is a problem to fix," Zimmerman said. "But throwing more money at it, money from your neighbors, is not the answer.”
Still, GOP opposition to Medicaid expansion is not universal. A GOP vice chair of the Joint Finance Committee, Sen. Luther Olsen, R-Ripon, has said he's open to it.
Democrats supporting Medicaid expansion have countered with studies suggesting it would lower private health coverage premiums on the individual marketplace while reducing uncompensated care costs to hospitals.
“This is not welfare. It’s good common sense," said Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee.