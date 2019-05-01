Republican legislative leaders say their first action next week on Gov. Tony Evers' budget plan will be to remove key pillars of it, including its expansion of Medicaid, changes to marijuana laws and tax hikes on large manufacturers and high earners.
The changes, sure to rankle Evers and Democratic lawmakers, signal GOP lawmakers will craft a budget that includes only a fraction of what Evers proposed in February.
Among the items being removed by the committee are Evers' proposals to:
- Change marijuana laws, including by legalizing medical marijuana and decriminalizing possession of small amounts of the drug;
- Cap enrollment in the state's private-school voucher program;
- Increase the state's minimum wage from $7.25 to to $10.50 by 2023, then link future increases to inflation;
- End a freeze on increasing property-tax levies for counties and municipalities, allowing them to increase their levies by 2%;
- Permit Wisconsin residents who are immigrants living in the U.S. illegally to get driver's licenses or state ID cards, which would specify they could not be used as IDs to vote;
- Grant in-state tuition to Wisconsin high school graduates who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children;
- Repeal the state's minimum markup requirement for fuel sales;
- Repeal the "right to work" law enacted in 2015 that bars requirements for workers to pay fees covering a share of the costs of union representation.
The changes were announced in a memo from the co-chairs of the Legislature's budget-writing committee, Rep. John Nygren and Sen. Alberta Darling, to its members released late Wednesday.
It says the committee will begin work on the budget May 9, and that its first action will be to take up a motion to remove the items proposed by Evers.
It also confirms that the committee will build its budget from spending levels from the previous budget passed in 2017 under former Gov. Scott Walker, instead of from the higher spending totals Evers proposed. When Walker was governor, the committee used his budget proposals as the foundation for its budget.
This will be the first time since 2007 that the committee has taken this approach to crafting the state budget for the two-year cycle starting July 1.
The 2007 budget cycle was the last time control of state government was split between parties. It also was one of the longest budget impasses in state history, with lawmakers and then-Gov. Jim Doyle unable to agree on a budget until October -- months past the July 1 deadline.