Republican legislative leaders were tight-lipped Wednesday after a brief budget meeting with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, during which they discussed an impending lawmaker panel vote on the next state spending plan for K-12 schools.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald told reporters that, after their meeting with Evers, Republican leaders in both chambers needed to confer before saying more publicly.
Among the topics to discuss is the total amount by which GOP lawmakers want to increase state aid for schools, Fitzgerald said.
"That's what we're trying to figure out, is what the big number is," Fitzgerald said.
Assembly Republicans, meanwhile were scheduled to announce their plans for the next state schools budget during a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The Legislature's budget-writing Joint Finance Committee is scheduled to hold a pivotal vote Thursday on the next state schools budget for the two-year cycle starting July 1. Vos said Wednesday that he's confident that vote will go ahead as scheduled.
Fitzgerald said Evers, during the Wednesday morning meeting, stressed the importance of special education funding. Fitzgerald said Republican lawmakers also want to increase special-education funding, but he declined to say by how much.
Evers’ school funding plan, which calls for a total $1.4 billion state aid infusion to K-12 districts, includes a $606 million two-year increase to districts to help them bridge the gap between services they’re required to give students with special needs and the money they get to do it.
Fitzgerald told the State Journal Tuesday that Senate Republicans are discussing increasing state aid to school districts by $200 per pupil in each of the next two years. That would mirror the $505 million centerpiece of the most recent state K-12 budget that former Gov. Scott Walker signed in 2017.
In the upcoming budget, Evers wants to pump $611 million into general school aids through a revised state funding formula that would guarantee a basic level of funding for each student, but provide additional funding for low-income students.
The per-pupil funding stream cited by Fitzgerald gives districts a flat amount per student, not accounting for a district’s property-tax base.