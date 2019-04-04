Republican lawmakers on Thursday panned Gov. Tony Evers' plan to increase Wisconsin's minimum wage and said his workforce budget proposals ignore the state's worker shortage.
Democratic lawmakers said Evers' plan gives a much-needed earnings boost to low-income Wisconsinites.
The comments came during the second day of briefings to the Legislature's budget-writing Joint Finance Committee by Evers' administration officials. Officials testifying Thursday are from the Department of Workforce Development, the Department of Corrections and the Department of Natural Resources.
Evers' budget proposes to increase the state's minimum wage -- which now matches the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour -- to $10.50 by 2023. It also ties future increases to inflation and creates a task force to look at eventually increasing the wage to $15.
Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said his career started when he did farm work for $5 a day. He said he's concerned by "unintended consequences" from increasing the minimum wage, such as employers automating low-wage jobs.
Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, said he used to be a minimum wage earner and, at that time, was intent on "improving."
"If we just raise it (minimum wage), what incentive would I possibly have had to improve?" Zimmerman said.
Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, said it's strange to hear lawmakers argue that paying people a living wage could hurt them.
"Only a very privileged person could make such an argument," Taylor said.
Evers' proposal would increase unemployment benefits and remove barriers to qualify for them.
Some Republicans on the committe, including Sen. Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, questioned if the changes could make unemployment benefits too easy -- or too enticing -- to obtain for undeserving recipients.
It also includes some provisions to repeal measures enacted by Republicans under Gov. Scott Walker. It would restore the state prevailing wage requirement for public works projects and repeal the so-called "right to work" law that bars unions from requiring workers, as a condition of employment, to pay fees that cover a share of the costs of union representation.
In past years lawmakers have built the state budget by building from what the governor proposes. This year, with partisan control of state government split, GOP lawmakers say they're likely to build their own budget proposal independent of Evers'.