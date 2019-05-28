Weather Alert

...GUSTY EAST WINDS DEVELOPING THIS EVENING... EAST WINDS WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH ARE DEVELOPING FROM WEST TO EAST ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS EVENING. THIS IS ASSOCIATED WITH THE BACK SIDE OF A COMPLEX OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ROLLING ACROSS NORTHERN ILLINOIS AND FAR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. THE GUSTY EAST WINDS MAY LAST FOR UP TO THREE HOURS BEFORE DIMINISHING AFTER MIDNIGHT. SECURE LOOSE OBJECTS SUCH AS PATIO FURNITURE AND TRASH CANS. A SUDDEN GUST OF WIND CAN CAUSE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, ESPECIALLY ALONG NORTH-SOUTH ROADS.