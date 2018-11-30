GOP state lawmakers want sweeping new restrictions on incoming Democratic Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul and impose new restrictions on early voting, under bill drafts for consideration during a lame-duck session next week.
One of the bills would limit the ability of the Attorney General, the state's top law-enforcement official, to represent the state when laws are challenged. It would allow lawmakers to appoint a special counsel to effectively replace the attorney general on specific litigation if a legislative panel "determine that the interests of the state will be best represented by special counsel."
The Assembly could also vote next week to bar early voting from starting earlier than two weeks before an election -- despite a federal judge's ruling two years ago that struck down similar restrictions, calling them racially discriminatory.
Those bills come in addition to those previously discussed publicly by GOP leaders, which could curtail the powers of incoming Gov.-elect Tony Evers. One would give GOP lawmakers more power over Gov. Scott Walker's economic-development agency, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., which Evers has sought to dissolve.
Another proposed change would move Wisconsin's presidential primary to March, a change local election officials have said would be "impossible" to carry out.
The full text of the proposed change was released at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, as Republican lawmakers raced toward public hearings on them as soon as Monday. It's part of a push by GOP lawmakers and outgoing Gov. Scott Walker to pass 11th-hour changes before Evers takes office.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, in a joint statement, said "The Legislature is the most representative branch in government and we will not stop being a strong voice for our constituents."
Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling responded with a statement calling the proposed changes a "GOP temper tantrum."
“Rather than protecting jobs, strengthening schools, and fixing our roads, Republicans want to undermine Governor-elect Evers before he takes the oath of office," Shilling said.
The proposed voting changes come after Democrats won every statewide office in the November election, powered by record voter turnout for a midterm and record early voting totals.
The Assembly GOP proposal, portions of which became public Friday, could disproportionately affect early voting in Wisconsin's biggest cities, which vote heavily Democratic. Madison began early voting at the earliest date possible, Sept. 20, for the most recent general election on Nov. 6.
Many smaller towns and villages begin early voting much closer to the election. Current law allows each municipality to set its own dates and times for early voting, starting as early as 47 days before an election.
Rep. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, confirmed the language is part of a larger bill dealing with the 2020 presidential primary date. Bernier said the changes would help provide consistency in early voting for municipalities statewide. She said the changes would not restrict early voting hours or locations.
The news drew immediate push-back from Scot Ross, director of the liberal advocacy group One Wisconsin Now, who is currently involved in a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's voting requirements.
"While controlling state government, Wisconsin Republicans time and time again tried to rig the rules on voting to give themselves an unfair partisan advantage. Now, even after losing every statewide office on the ballot, they're at it again," he said in an email.
The changes also could land the state back in court. In 2016, federal Judge James Peterson struck down a host of early voting restrictions in state law, including one imposing a 10-day pre-election window in which early voting could occur. The plaintiff in that case is One Wisconsin Institute, a liberal group affiliated with One Wisconsin Now.
Assembly Republicans are considering a slew of other changes to elections, taxes, transportation funding and health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions as part of its lame-duck "extraordinary" session, according to a ballot being circulated in that chamber.
The ballot contains a list of short descriptions of bills to be taken up in the session, which would be Republican legislators' last chance to send bills to a supportive Gov. Scott Walker before Democratic Gov-elect Tony Evers takes office in January.
An Assembly panel was set to vote Friday on what should be included in the agenda for the session. Text of the bills on the agenda could be released as soon as Friday afternoon.
A motion listed on the ballot, on which the Assembly panel will vote Friday, would convene the extraordinary session Monday morning. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said Thursday that GOP lawmakers were discussing holding public hearings on the bills Monday and voting on them in a floor session Tuesday.
The ballot confirms leaders are considering moving the date of the 2020 presidential primary to the second Tuesday in March from its current April date.
The effort to move the 2020 primary is widely seen as helping improve the election chances of conservative-backed state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, who would be up for election for the first time in the April 2020 election. Walker appointed Kelly to replace retiring Justice David Prosser in 2016.
Many of the local clerks who run Wisconsin’s elections have concluded it would be impossible to hold the presidential primary in March because it would schedule three statewide elections in a span of just three months.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell, a Democrat, said Thursday that if a recount were needed for the February spring primary or potential March presidential primary, it would "categorically squash any possibility of this triple election cycle being feasible."
Sixty of Wisconsin's 72 county clerks oppose holding the presidential primary in March, McDonell wrote on social media Friday.
Citing the concerns of local clerks, Sen. Luther Olsen, R-Ripon, said he has concerns with moving the presidential primary to March.
"Having it in March just doesn't work," Olsen said. "If I was a betting man, I don't think we're going to do it in the Senate."
GOP legislative leaders have not responded to the criticism or given any indication how clerks might get around the problem.
Also on the Assembly ballot is a bill that passed the Assembly last year, but stalled in the Senate, that would help people with pre-existing conditions get health coverage if the federal Obamacare law is repealed or struck down in court. The bill doesn't provide the same level of protections as Obamacare to people with serious health conditions.
The ballot lacks detailed descriptions of each bill, which are identified by their Legislative Reference Bureau number meaning they are still in draft form. But the draft bill titles reference:
- "Expenditure of transportation moneys received from the federal government;"
- "Determining a reduction in individualized income tax rates;"
- "Legislative powers and duties, state agency and authority composition and operations, and administrative rule-making process;"
- "Waivers from work search and registration requirements for certain unemployment insurance benefit claimants."