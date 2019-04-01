Accusing Gov. Tony Evers of acting illegally, GOP lawmakers asked a state appeals court Monday to require Evers to re-install appointees of former Gov. Scott Walker whose appointments were vacated earlier his month by a judge's order.
That includes Public Service Commissioner Ellen Nowak, a Walker appointee who was blocked at the door from returning to work at the commission last week.
Evers' office quickly responded that his actions were "lawful and valid" and charged Republicans with creating a political stunt.
The latest exchange deepens the legal quagmire between Evers, a Democrat, and GOP lawmakers. They have spent much of recent weeks locked in multiple court fights over the validity of laws passed by Republicans just before Evers took office that curtailed his powers, as well as those of Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul.
The appeals court granted GOP lawmaker's request to temporarily suspend an order by Dane County Circuit Court Judge Richard Niess earlier this month that blocked the laws curtailing powers of Evers and Kaul.
As part of the order — which invalidated the December extraordinary session in which the laws were passed — Niess also vacated 82 Walker appointments to state boards, councils and commissions that the state Senate had confirmed during that session.
Republican lawmakers contend last week's appellate court order means the 82 Walker appointees are now back in their jobs.
Nowak tried to return to work Thursday after the appeals court ruling was issued, but a security guard stopped her. After meeting with state officials, Nowak said she had been told that Evers’ administration doesn’t believe the court’s decision reinstates the Walker appointees.
In a request filed Monday with the District III state Court of Appeals, an attorney for GOP lawmakers, Misha Tseytlin, wrote that Evers' actions are harming state government and the Walker appointees.
"The governor's unlawful actions are causing needless uncertainty and confusion," Tseytlin wrote.
Evers' administration says that's not the case and contends he retains authority to fill those positions. On Thursday Evers re-appointed all but 15 of Walker's picks but omitted some of the most high-profile appointees, such as Nowak for the Public Service Commission, the state's energy utility regulatory agency, and Scott Beightol, Walker's pick for the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents.
Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff, in a statement, said Evers "properly submitted nominations to the state Senate for confirmation" to fill the vacated positions.
"It’s unfortunate that Senate Republicans sat on some of these appointments for years under the former governor and it would be a shame if Republicans continue with their political theatrics," Baldauff said.