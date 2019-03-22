A day after a judge blocked enforcement of GOP lame-duck laws curtailing powers of Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, Republican lawmakers have asked a state appeals court to put the laws back in place.
In the request filed Friday morning, Misha Tseytlin, an attorney for GOP lawmakers, argued the "indefensible" order issued by a Dane County judge Thursday "is already causing serious harm to our state."
Meanwhile a state Senate committee also is voting on whether to give broad authorization to hire any law firms "deemed necessary" for any matters related to the Senate or any challenge to state law.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, would approve all costs and terms of legal services for the Wisconsin Legislature under the motion circulated Friday morning by paper ballot.
The paper-ballot process allows legislative committees to vote on proposals without discussing them in hearings or other public settings.
The vote suggests lawmakers may pass mounting legal costs on to taxpayers in the wake of Thursday's ruling by Dane County Circuit Court Judge Richard Niess.
It blocked enforcement of the GOP lame-duck laws, which limited the Attorney General's ability to control the state's participation in lawsuits, targeted Evers' power to run the state's economic-development agency and limited early voting hours.
The ruling also vacated 82 appointments to state councils, boards and other bodies that Republicans made during the December lame-duck session, days before they relinquished total control of state government.
Niess' ruling upholds a challenge to the legitimacy of the "extraordinary session" GOP lawmakers and former Gov. Scott Walker used to pass those laws in December, just before Evers and Kaul took office.
Plaintiffs in the case argued the session, in which lawmakers convene themselves into action outside of a regular session, is not sanctioned by law or the state constitution. Those plaintiffs included the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, Disability Rights Wisconsin and Black Leaders Organizing for Communities.
Republicans say the ruling, if upheld, could be used to undermine more than 300 laws or resolutions passed during extraordinary sessions since 1980.
In a court memo filed Friday in the District III state Court of Appeals, Tseytlin warned Niess' ruling "will call into grave doubt the validity of over three thousand pages of laws enacted over four decades." Tseytlin is the former state solicitor general and now an attorney for the Chicago firm Troutman Sanders.
Immediately after the ruling, Evers and Kaul sought to do at least one thing the laws had barred: withdrawing Wisconsin from multi-state legal challenges to the federal health care law known as Obamacare.