Taking up Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal Wednesday, Republicans lawmakers framed the apparent upset win by conservative-backed state Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn a day earlier as a backlash to "oversteps" by the Democratic governor.
The comments came as the Legislature's budget-writing Joint Finance Committee was briefed on Evers' budget by officials from his administration. The briefings kick-start the budget process for lawmakers after Evers proposed the budget Feb. 28.
The Evers proposals most likely to spark debate Wednesday are his plan to increase special education funding, increase the gas tax by eight cents per gallon and expand Medicaid eligibility in line with the federal health care law.
The GOP co-chairs of the committee, Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette; and Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, said Evers' plan is irresponsible because it spends too much and raises taxes unnecessarily.
Nygren also touted the results of Tuesday's state Supreme Court election, in which unofficial results, with 99.7% of precincts reporting, show Hagedorn leading liberal-backed Lisa Neubauer by nearly 6,000 votes.
Nygren said he believes those results are a reaction to "oversteps" by Evers.
"Today is a reset for the budget," Nygren said.
State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor was the first to testify Wednesday on behalf of the state schools agency, the Department of Public Instruction.
Also set to testify are officials from the Department of Transportation and the Department of Health Services.
Stanford Taylor told lawmakers Evers' proposal to boost state school funding is critical to help erase achievement gaps and serve students with special needs. It also would help districts that have been hit in recent years by cuts or stagnation in state funding, she said.
Evers' budget proposes a $606 million funding boost for special education. It also calls for boosting the share of school funding that is borne by the state, increasing state general aid to districts by $619 million, while overhauling the funding formula for state aid to direct more money to poorer districts.
GOP lawmakers have said they're unlikely to support Evers' proposed increase for special education funding. Nygren, questioning Stanford Taylor Wednesday, asked why the state couldn't increase general aid instead to give districts greater flexibility.