GOP lawmaker caught on video urging party to 'cheat like the Democrats or bend the rules'

A newly minted Republican lawmaker is seen on a hidden camera video posted to YouTube telling a group of visitors to his Capitol office that Republicans need to "cheat like the Democrats or bend the rules" to win upcoming elections.
Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto, also calls Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, a "swamp creature" in a wide-ranging 27-minute video posted Thursday in which he appears to be speaking with people espousing debunked election conspiracies about the 2020 presidential election.
It's not clear who shot the video, but it appears to have been taken near the end of Thursday's Assembly session. One of the visitors appears to be discreetly taking the video and it does not appear Behnke knows he's on camera. The visitors appear to be a small group of pro-Trump Wisconsin activists who were at the Capitol to meet with Republican lawmakers.
Behnke and Vos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The video was posted the same day that Vos and Republican leadership stripped Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, of a staff member for spreading a false claim that Vos had signed a deal with former Hillary Clinton lawyers to authorize ballot drop boxes.
Ramthun also has been an outspoken promoter of false claims about the 2020 election. The visitors in the video appear to be staunch supporters of President Donald Trump's false election claims that the election was stolen. In fact, President Joe Biden won the election in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.
In the video, the visitors press Behnke to call for a "full forensic audit" of the election, something he said he supports. But Behnke suggests leaders like Vos and even some of the Assembly's most conservative members, including Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, who he says strongly dislikes Vos, haven't seen enough proof of fraud to warrant such an audit.
Behnke says in the video that fellow conservatives Reps. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego; Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls; and Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, support a Republican caucus vote to back a full audit of the election results, but there may not be 31 votes in the 61-member bloc needed to approve the measure.
At another point Behnke says he's convinced there was fraud in the election and hypothesized, “It could be 160,000, it could have been 16,000.”
The election has been thoroughly reviewed by local and state canvassing boards, recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties, audits by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. Multiple court rulings have also found no evidence of widespread fraud.
An analysis by The Associated Press found only 31 potential cases of voter fraud in Wisconsin's 2020 election. In 26 of the 31 cases, prosecutors declined to bring charges after conducting a review.
At one point, one of the women meeting Behnke pushed back against his suggestion to "cheat like the Democrats," which he states twice, saying, “We can’t be cheating… I don’t agree with you on that. Otherwise, what are we? Just two gangs fighting each other.”
Behnke also took aim at Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for his stay-at-home orders issued in the early days of the pandemic, which the state Supreme Court struck down, saying he feels like punching the governor but hasn’t come face to face with him yet.
Behnke was elected in an April special election to the Assembly seat previously held by Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette.
This story will be updated.
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While some voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
“To put it simply, we did not break the law,” the chair of the Elections Commission said.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…