GOP lawmaker alleges Robin Vos retaliated against him for seeking more conservative leadership

Allen didn’t say who the other members were and provided no other details about what happened during the Assembly leadership elections. During the previous legislative cycle, Allen served as chairman of the Committee on Community Development as well as vice chairman of two committees, but in the new session was stripped of his chairmanship. He kept two vice chairman positions.

“The majority of our caucus perceive that their future electoral success will come under the guide of current leadership and their Democrat-light agenda,” Allen said. “They so love their jobs as legislators that they are afraid to be conservatives.”

In a letter sent to his colleagues just days after Trump’s election loss in Wisconsin, Allen said the Republican Party has changed, that it now consists of “hard-working people who love freedom,” and that the Republican leadership needs to reflect that reality. He said Republicans will need Trump voters to win future elections.

He described such voters as both rich and poor, of different races, and in both urban and rural areas — people who have a “healthy distrust” of the establishment, including the media, lobbyists, bureaucrats and career politicians.

He contrasted such voters with Republicans such as U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, who “put dignity and class first.”