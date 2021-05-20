GOP largely rejects Tony Evers' plan to spend $70 million to combat homelessness

Republicans on the committee said several items proposed by Democratic lawmakers could come before the Legislature in the form of individual bills. In addition, Republicans said the $2.5 billion in federal stimulus funds, of which Evers’ has sole discretion over as governor, could also be used toward homelessness programs.

"We know there was a significant investment made, we know that some of those funds have already been distributed and we also know that a lot of new funding is going to be coming our way and there are going to be options to invest more in some of these programs," said Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton.

Republicans hope to send a finalized budget to Evers by the end of June. As governor, Evers has partial veto power, which he could use to make adjustments.

Body cameras

Another item in Evers’ budget that Republicans rejected Thursday would have allocated $100,000 over the two-year period to buy 35 to 50 body cameras, and provide data storage, for Capitol police officers.

The committee also voted to allocate $1.56 million, split over the biennium, toward ongoing marketing by the state’s tourism department.