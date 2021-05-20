GOP largely rejects Tony Evers' plan to spend $70 million to combat homelessness

Republicans on the state budget committee voted Thursday to reject Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to spend more than $70 million over the next two years on several programs aimed at combating homelessness in Wisconsin.
The GOP-led committee also removed Evers’ request for funding to buy body cameras for Capitol police officers and postponed a vote on broadband expansion spending.
While Evers had proposed in his 2021-23 biennial budget a little over $70 million on measures including affordable housing, shelter grants and other programs aimed at assisting homeless individuals in the state, the committee voted 12-4, along party lines, to provide a $1.2 million increase to the state’s housing assistance program over the biennium. Evers has proposed a $5 million annual increase to the housing assistance program.
The largest item Republicans on the committee declined would have allocated $50 million in one-time funds to create an affordable housing grant program, which Evers’ administration estimated would help construct about 600 housing units.
Joseph Volk, executive director of the Wisconsin Coalition Against Homelessness, said before the committee meeting an estimated 20,000 people in the state don't have an adequate place to sleep on any given night.
Committee member Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, said the decision by Republican members was “a step backwards” and it represents “missed opportunities to invest and expand workforce affordable housing in the state of Wisconsin.”
Republicans on the committee said several items proposed by Democratic lawmakers could come before the Legislature in the form of individual bills. In addition, Republicans said the $2.5 billion in federal stimulus funds, of which Evers’ has sole discretion over as governor, could also be used toward homelessness programs.
"We know there was a significant investment made, we know that some of those funds have already been distributed and we also know that a lot of new funding is going to be coming our way and there are going to be options to invest more in some of these programs," said Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton.
Republicans hope to send a finalized budget to Evers by the end of June. As governor, Evers has partial veto power, which he could use to make adjustments.
Body cameras
Another item in Evers’ budget that Republicans rejected Thursday would have allocated $100,000 over the two-year period to buy 35 to 50 body cameras, and provide data storage, for Capitol police officers.
The committee also voted to allocate $1.56 million, split over the biennium, toward ongoing marketing by the state’s tourism department.
The committee also approved about $700,000 in one-time funding over two years to the state’s Office of Outdoor Recreation.
While the committee had planned on discussing broadband expansion grants Thursday, committee co-chairs said they have decided to hold off on those conversations until more details are available on Evers’ latest proposal to spend $100 million in federal stimulus funds to expand high-speed internet access in the state.
Applications to the grant program, along with additional details, will be made available June 1 and are due July 27.
“We don’t know yet what that’s going to look like,” committee co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, told reporters before the committee meeting.
In addition to the federal funds, Evers has urged Republican lawmakers to approve nearly $200 million in broadband expansion funding proposed in his budget.
Broadband expansion has received largely bipartisan support in the state Legislature.