Opponents raced early Monday to marshal opposition to what they described as an "unprecedented" Republican plan to bolster the power of the GOP state Legislature, restrict an incoming Democratic governor and attorney general, curtail early voting and boost election prospects for a conservative judge.
GOP proponents of the plan are fast-tracking it to a Monday public hearing in the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee. Votes in the full Legislature could happen as soon as Tuesday.
But it remained unclear if parts of the plan have support in the state Senate. Republicans currently hold a narrow 18-15 majority there and can lose no more than one senator with all Democrats opposed.
Two Republican senators, Rob Cowles, of Green Bay, and Luther Olsen, of Ripon, have spoken out against one provision that would uncouple the state's presidential primary from the April nonpartisan election and move it to March starting in 2020.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, has said part of the impetus for the change could be to help the election chances of Gov. Scott Walker's most recent appointee to the state Supreme Court, conservative Justice Daniel Kelly, who would be on the ballot in April. Democrats are expected to turn out in large numbers for the presidential primary.
Sixty of the state's 72 county clerks have said adding another election between the nonpartisan primary in February and the general election in April would be costly and confusing, if not impossible to implement.
Democratic lawmakers on the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee told reporters the GOP plan is a power grab that's unprecedented in state history.
Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, said there are "many, many provisions that we think impede and infringe on executive authority" in the plan and will be subject to court challenges.
Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, said Wisconsinites showed on Nov. 6 they're tired of "my way or the highway" politics practiced by Republicans.
"Unfortunately this is a last-ditch effort for them to maintain control," Johnson said.
Assembly Speaker holds firm
Republicans showed no initial signs of backpedaling on the plan, the text of which was not released until close of business Friday.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, a lead architect of the proposal, tweeted a link to a CNN article titled "Americans know literally nothing about the Constitution" that found just one in four citizens can name all three branches of the government.
"As we work to ensure that the branches of government in (Wisconsin) are equal, it's important to note that far too many citizens don't understand the basics of how our republic works," Vos said.
In an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board, Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said the moves Republicans are making are unprecedented in Wisconsin government history. He said Republicans are "changing the structure of our government because of who is there, not because of how it works."
"It's really consistent with the cracking and breaking down of democracy," Hintz said. "If you can't have the will of the people put into place, you can't have democracy."
Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers and Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul said they believe there's still time to stop the plan. They have said it would thwart the will of voters in the Nov. 6 election and could embroil state government in legal battles, hampering its ability to function.
The plan's proposed restrictions on early voting are similar to those that were struck down by a federal judge in 2016 as part of a court challenge.
'It must be stopped'
Bruce Spiva, one of the attorneys who argued that case on behalf of its plaintiff, liberal group One Wisconsin Institute, said it's possible the plaintiffs would again ask the courts to intervene if Republican lawmaker move again to restrict early voting.
If lawmakers curtail the hours or days when early voting can occur, “that would directly conflict with the injunction that Judge (James) Peterson put in place," Spiva told reporters Monday.
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin and other groups were urging opponents of the bill to bombard lawmakers with calls and emails Monday. Indivisible Madison, a liberal activist group, was organizing a rally at the state Capitol for Monday evening.
The plan comes as part of a last-chance bid by GOP lawmakers to send legislation to a supportive Gov. Scott Walker before Evers takes office next month.
Text of the proposal was not released until close of business Friday. Walker has not responded to inquiries from the State Journal or other outlets about what he thinks of the plan.
In a statement Monday, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, called the GOP plan "a blatant attempt to override the vote by the people of our state."
"Wisconsin Republicans’ shameful and undemocratic last-minute attempt to override the vote of the people is more becoming of a third world dictatorship than the birthplace of Fighting Bob La Follette and it must be stopped," Pocan said.