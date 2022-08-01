GOP governor candidates avoid committing to a Donald Trump 2024 campaign

The three major Republicans running in next week’s gubernatorial primary for the chance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November did not commit to supporting a 2024 presidential bid by Donald Trump — including Trump’s chosen candidate Tim Michels.
Speaking at a WISN-12 town hall on Monday, Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp., also backtracked on comments he made last month indicating that decertifying the results of the 2020 election was “not a priority” if he is elected governor this fall.
“I will look at all the evidence and everything will be on the table and I will make the right decision,” Michels said Monday when asked if he would sign legislation seeking to decertify the election’s results — a proposal that has received bipartisan criticism as a legal and constitutional impossibility.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was almost evenly tied with Michels leading the race in June polling, said, “no, it’s not constitutionally possible.”
State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, an election denier whose gubernatorial campaign has focused largely on his ongoing efforts to “reclaim” the state’s 10 Electoral College votes delivered for President Joe Biden, said he “would sign legislation the nanosecond it hits my desk.”
A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.
Michels and Kleefisch also downplayed Trump’s alleged involvement in the events leading up to the insurrection attempt on Jan. 6, 2021, where Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol after attending a nearby rally held by the former president.
“I haven’t seen any evidence that Donald Trump said, ‘Go to the Capitol now and storm it,’” Michels said. “I don’t think he would have done that. … I don’t think he did anything wrong.”
“I believe that human beings are responsible for their own actions,” Kleefisch said. “And so ultimately those people who did storm the Capitol are responsible for what they did.”
Ramthun said he wouldn’t speculate on the events leading up to Jan. 6, 2021.
The three Republicans also did not directly answer when asked if they would support Trump if the former president mounts a run for the White House in 2024. Trump will be in Waukesha on Friday to hold a rally in support of Michels, who he has endorsed in the race.
“I’m focused on this election right now,” Michels said. “I have made no commitments to any candidates in 2024. What I am focusing on is beating Tony Evers.”
Kleefisch also did not commit to supporting Trump in 2024, but referenced a recent report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel which said that when meeting with Michels, Trump complained about a tweet Kleefisch posted in 2019 that included a picture of her daughter with the son of Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn. The conservative-backed justice has come under fire from some Republicans for sometimes voting alongside liberal justices on matters, including Trump’s failed lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election’s results.
“As a mom, that is something that I have no words for,” Kleefisch said. “As far as 2024 goes, I can commit to you that I will support the Republican nominee and it looks like we have an assortment to choose from.”
Ramthun also did not commit to supporting Trump if he launches a 2024 bid for president.
Kleefisch has been endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence — once a close ally to Trump who, like the former president, is mulling his own 2024 prospects — and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a fierce rival turned close ally of Trump who won Wisconsin’s 2016 presidential primary.
Michels and Kleefisch were leading the race, separated by 1 percentage point, in recent statewide polling. Ramthun, who has been endorsed by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and business owner Adam Fischer are also running in the Aug. 9 primary. Ramthun polled more than 20 points behind Michels and Kleefisch in June. Fischer was not included in the poll.
The winner of the primary will go on to face incumbent Evers on Nov. 8 in a high-stakes midterm election for both parties that could dramatically shape Wisconsin policy over the next four years.
All three Republicans said they would accept the results of the Aug. 9 primary.
1 of 10
Ron Johnson
JACQUELYN MARTIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Where Wisconsin's top 10 gubernatorial and U.S. Senate candidates stand on abortion
Six months out from the November election, Republican and Democratic senatorial and gubernatorial candidates could hardly differ more on abortion policy.
1 of 10
Ron Johnson
JACQUELYN MARTIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mandela Barnes
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is the Democratic U.S. Senate frontrunner according to the Marquette Law School Poll, called for nationwide abortion protections and the abolition of the filibuster to achieve that goal.
“I firmly believe in every woman’s right to make decisions about her own body," he said in a statement. "Politicians have no right to put restrictions on that decision."
Barnes said he would vote in favor of the Women's Health Protection Act, the leading effort to codify the right to an abortion nationwide.
The measure would permit abortions any time before fetal viability and after viability as long as the pregnancy could pose a risk to the pregnant patient's life or health.
Alex Lasry
Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry also said he supports Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's Women's Health Protection Act.
Speaking from the U.S. Supreme Court the night the majority draft opinion came out, Lasry warned such a decision would lead to an almost complete abortion ban in Wisconsin.
Polling second in the Democratic Senate primary according to the Marquette poll, Lasry said he supports the proposal that guarantees "a pregnant person’s right to access an abortion — and the right of an abortion provider to deliver these abortion services — free from medically unnecessary restrictions that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship."
Sarah Godlewski
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the only female top-tier Senate candidate, campaigned on codifying Roe before the leaked draft opinion made national headlines.
She "opposes abortion restrictions that endanger or punish women," Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said in a statement. She has also expressed support for the Women's Health Protection Act.
After the leak, Godlewski expressed frustration at Democrats' fruitless attempts to codify Roe and ran an ad blasting Johnson for supporting reversing a case that guaranteed abortion protections nationwide for nearly 50 years.
"Sarah believes these personal and complicated decisions should be left to women and their doctors," Abel said.
Tom Nelson
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he would vote to eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe if he were a U.S. senator after Politico broke the news about the leaked draft.
"A woman's right to choose is absolute. I trust women to make their own medical decisions," the Democratic Senate candidate said in a statement. "I have a 100% NARAL and Planned Parenthood voting record over three terms (2005-11) in the state Assembly — no one else in the field can match that."
Saying reproductive rights were on the ballot in November, Nelson also said he favors expanding the U.S. Supreme Court. Conservative justices currently hold a 6-3 majority on the court.
After the leak, Nelson said, "The Supreme Court has shown their hand. Senator Chuck Schumer must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe now.”
Gov. Tony Evers
RUTHIE HAUGE, THE CAPITAL TIMES
Soon after the Roe leak made national headlines, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers led a coalition of 17 governors across the country calling on Congress to pass Baldwin's Women’s Health Protection Act.
Still on the books but unenforceable since Roe, a resumption of the state ban would swamp Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to stand as a bulwark between the Republican-controlled Legislature and a full-fledged abortion ban.
Still, he said he "will fight every day" for access to abortion and reproductive rights as long as he is governor.
Rebecca Kleefisch
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, whom the Marquette poll shows is the clear Republican frontrunner in the gubernatorial race, said she supports Wisconsin's law that bans abortion in almost every instance except for when the mother's life is at risk.
Asked during a Fox6 interview whether she would support additional exceptions for rape and incest, Kleefisch said she wouldn't because she doesn't "think it’s the baby’s fault how the baby is conceived."
She also said she hoped and prayed for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe. In the past, Kleefisch said she would support a bill banning abortions after doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat.
Kevin Nicholson debate
SCOTT BAUER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Management consultant and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson has called himself "100% pro-life" and said he prays Roe gets overturned.
While he once supported abortion rights, Nicholson said in a survey that he would ban abortions in all cases.
"I’m honored to be the only candidate for governor endorsed by both Pro-Life Wisconsin and Wisconsin Family Action PAC," he said in a statement.
As governor, Nicholson said he would "(end) state funding of Planned Parenthood and (support) existing pregnancy resource centers around our state."
Timothy Ramthun
RUTHIE HAUGE
State Rep. Tim Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, who is running for governor, also has called himself "100% pro-life."
Ramthun and Nicholson are the only two gubernatorial candidates endorsed by Pro-Life Wisconsin, a group that opposes abortion ban exceptions for rape, incest or the life and health of the mother.
He also voted against a package of anti-abortion legislation because they contained exceptions for when abortion would be permitted.
"A child should never suffer for the sins of their mothers or fathers, and all life is sacred," he said in a statement.
Pence's endorsement puts the once close ally to Donald Trump at odds with the former president, who earlier this year backed Kleefisch's rival Tim Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp.
The three major candidates running are Tim Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp., former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport.